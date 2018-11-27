Iowa wrestler Michael Kemerer will miss the remainder of the current season after undergoing surgery this week, coach Tom Brands announced today.
"We always do what's best for our athletes and this is what is best for Kemerer,'' Brands said. "He is as good a wrestler as there is in the country, and that is a credit to him doing things the right way. I know he is driven to come back even stronger and we will do everything we can to help him along the way.''
The two-time all-American who was expected to move from 157 to 174 pounds in the Hawkeye lineup this season, finished third and fourth at 157 at the NCAA Championships the past two years and has a career record of 60-6 for the Hawkeyes.
Myles Wilson, a redshirt freshman, has been competing in Kemerer's lineup spot so far this season.