Unbeaten and with wins in five matches against opponents ranked in the top six nationally on his 23-match resume, Iowa’s Alex Marinelli will begin his quest for a national championship from the top of the bracket.
The Hawkeye sophomore was awarded the top seed at 165 pounds when pairings for next week’s NCAA Championships were announced Wednesday.
A sixth-place finisher at the 2018 NCAA finals, Marinelli is one of five Hawkeyes seeded eighth or better for the three-day tournament that opens on March 21 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
He earned that spot by defeating third-ranked Evan Wick of Wisconsin 2-1 and top-ranked Vincenzo Joseph of Penn State 9-3 in the semifinals and finals at last weekend’s Big Ten Championships at Minnesota.
Marinelli scored a team-leading 77 points for Iowa in 15 dual matches this season, an average of 5.13 points per dual that is the most by a Hawkeye since Brent Metcalf averaged 5.35 points during the 2009-10 season.
With the top seed, Marinelli earns a first-round bye in a tournament which for the first time seeded all 33 entries in each weight class. He will face the winner of a match between 32nd-seeded Joseph Smith of Oklahoma State and 33rd-seeded Tyler Morland of Northwestern in his opening NCAA match.
The Hawkeyes’ defending national champion, Spencer Lee, is seeded third at 125 pounds behind the two wrestlers he has lost to this season, Northwestern’s Sebastian Rivera and Oklahoma State’s Nicholas Piccininni.
Iowa redshirt freshman Jacob Warner is seeded fifth at 197, sophomore Kaleb Young is sixth at 157 and sophomore Austin DeSanto is the seventh seed at 133.
Pat Lugo is seeded 10th at 149, Cash Wilcke is 12th at 184 and Sam Stoll, a fifth-place finisher at 285 a year ago, was given the 29th seed.
Three of Iowa State’s nine tournament entries earned top-10 seeds, as did three of Northern Iowa’s six qualifiers and two of Illinois’ six entries.
The Cyclones’ highest seed is Willie Miklus, seeded sixth at 197. ISU’s Jarrett Degen is the eighth seed at 149 and Sam Colbray is 10th at 184.
Josh Alber, a Northern Iowa 141-pounder who has won 19 of his last 20 matches, is the fourth seed, while two-time Big 12 champ Drew Foster is seeded sixth at 184 and Taylor Lujan is an eight seed at 174.
UNI’s Jay Schwarm of Bettendorf, the only Quad-City qualifier in this year’s NCAA field, is seeded 22nd at 125 and will wrestle Illinois’ 11th-seeded Travis Piotrowski in the opening round.
Illini qualifiers are led by fourth-seeded Emery Parker at 184 and sixth-seeded Michael Carr at 141.