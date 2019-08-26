When Iowa kicks off its football season Saturday night, two former Hawkeyes will be returning to their collegiate roots.
After sitting out in 2018 after transferring from Iowa, defensive backs Manny Rugamba and Cedric Boswell will both be eligible to take the field for the first time for visiting Miami (Ohio) in the 6:30 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium.
That wasn’t something Rugamba contemplated when he sought a change of scenery, finding a new home with a program led by a coach who had attempted to recruit him in high school.
“It’s pretty crazy, the way it worked out, to be going back to Kinnick and everything,’’ Rugamba said. “I still have a lot of friends there and a lot of respect for the coaches and the players on their team.’’
The irony for Rugamba extends beyond his return to action against Iowa.
His first collegiate game as a Hawkeye was against Miami (Ohio) in the Hawkeyes’ 45-21 win over the RedHawks to open the 2016 season.
Rugamba went on start three games at cornerback as a true freshman that season and shared Big Ten freshman of the week honors after recording an interception in his first collegiate start to help the Hawkeyes to a 14-13 win over second-ranked Michigan.
That game, like the one he is preparing for this week, was played under the lights.
“It will be a great environment and a great opponent,’’ Rugamba said. “I know what we’re up against. I went up against some of those guys in practice when I was at Iowa and it will be a tough, physical game. That’s the way Iowa plays. That’s what we’re going to see.’’
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette is one of those players Rugamba tangled with in practice.
“I haven’t really though much about it, but it’s going to be good going up against him again,’’ Smith-Marsette said at Iowa’s media day. “He’s a good DB and it will be a good test for us going up against somebody like that in our first game.’’
Rugamba recorded 55 tackles over his two seasons with the Hawkeyes, including a career-high nine in a 2017 loss to Penn State before deciding to transfer, a move he says he made only because he sought a fresh start.
Boswell made the same move after seeing only limited action as a redshirt freshman at Iowa in 2017, breaking up one pass.
As their junior season begins with the RedHawks, their roles start with helping strengthen a secondary that coach Chuck Martin believes can develop into one of the strongest segments of the team.
“We played a lot of young corners last year and that experience should help us now,’’ Martin said. “Rugamba was our best player back there even when he was sitting out last year and he’s going to be a good boundary corner for us. He was starting for Iowa as a freshman. He’s a talented kid … and Cedric Boswell is going to be in the mix back there at some point in the season.’’
Martin said both bring play-making ability to the Miami secondary as the RedHawks work to improve on last season’s 6-6 record that included a 6-2 mark in conference play.
“We have to continue to be disciplined and play the ball in the air with confidence and I believe we have players to can get that job done,’’ Martin said.
They will be tested early. In addition to visiting Iowa, the team picked third in the East Division of the MAC visits Cincinnati and Ohio State in September.