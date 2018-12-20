IOWA CITY — A game plan for an Outback Bowl match-up with Mississippi State isn’t the only thing in the developmental stages around the Iowa football complex.
Before turning their attention to the New Year’s Day game with the Bulldogs, the Hawkeyes have used additional December practice time to build for the future.
That includes shuffling a handful of players from one side of the ball to the other, including taking a good hard look at Tyler Linderbaum at center.
Coach Kirk Ferentz likes the way Linderbaum has competed in a handful of appearances at defensive tackle during his freshman season, among the reasons Iowa coaches wanted to see how he could help the Hawkeyes on the other side of the ball.
With Keegan Render and back-up Dalton Ferguson completing eligibility in the bowl, second-teamer Cole Banwart is the only returning Hawkeye who has snapped the football.
"Part of my job is to look down the road, and for the past couple months, I’ve been thinking about different scenarios about what it’s going to look like next year," Ferentz said. "What I kept coming back to was I think we really have a little bit of a void at the center position."
Linderbaum has been working out there for the past couple of weeks, and Ferentz likes the potential he sees.
"He really doesn’t know everything yet, and there’s a lot to learn, but he’s off to a really good start," Ferentz said. "I think the toughest part about it now is that we’re taking a good player off of our defense, but I just felt like it was something we had to address before we got to January."
The mindset that Linderbaum brings to the position, reflective of the way he competed in football, wrestling, track and baseball at Solon in high school, provides a foundation to build on.
"He’s just a really good football player, and the tenacity he showed on the wrestling mat and in football last year, he brought that with him. That’s who he is," Ferentz said. "He’s real serious and has a lot of pride. He’s going to do just fine."
Linderbaum’s move is one of a handful of position changes Iowa coaches have gotten a look at in practices in recent weeks.
Lineman Austin Schulte joined Linderbaum in shifting from the defensive side of the ball to offense, while Levi Duwa has moved from offensive line to defense and Henry Marchese is now playing safety after arriving at Iowa as a receiver.
Duwa moved from defense to offense a year ago, but Ferentz said "it just seems like he’s a little more aggressive and natural in his play on the defensive side."