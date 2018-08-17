IOWA CITY — Consistency isn’t necessarily measured by the hash marks on a field for some Iowa football players.
For Hawkeye punters Colten Rastetter and Ryan Gersonde, the hope is a consistent routine beyond the confines of the field will lead to improved results when Iowa needs to punt the football.
The eyes of assistant coach LeVar Woods, now focusing solely on Iowa’s special teams, and the thoughts of sports psychologist Dr. Carmen Tebbe Priebe are being utilized to improve a punting game that rode a season-long roller coaster of highs and lows a year ago.
Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz said following the Hawkeyes’ Kids Day scrimmage last week that competition for Iowa’s starting punting job remained ongoing and that Rastetter and Gersonde could expect to be placed in more competitive situations than usual leading up to the Sept. 1 season opener against Northern Illinois.
"It’s an area where we have a lot of room to improve," Ferentz said.
Rastetter averaged 37.8 yards on 55 punts last season as a sophomore, while Gersonde saw limited action as a true freshman because of an injury that limited him to 12 attempts and while averaging 42.5 yards.
Both struggled to fulfill Iowa’s main objective in the punting game, to pin the opponent inside its 20-yard line.
That happened only 15 times in the 71 times Iowa punted the ball last season, including the two times quarterback Nate Stanley accomplished it in his three punts.
"It was a tough year, frustrating in a lot of ways," Rastetter said. "The consistency was just never there. I’d get off a good punt or two and then shank one. Then, that would carry over."
That led to the mental part of the game becoming as much of an opponent as the team wearing a different color of jersey.
"That’s something we can control, letting what happens on one punt carry over to the next one," Gersonde said. "That happened too much last year. That’s going to change."
Woods is making certain of that.
Senior kicker Miguel Recinos said Woods has brought expectations and structure to a segment of the game that frequently finds itself working on its skills away from the rest of the team.
"Our room now is more like the linebackers room or the tight ends room," Recinos said. "Coach Woods brings that approach, and I think it’s been a good thing for us."
More time has been spent filming special teams during practice sessions, providing more available tape for specialists to study.
Players are now required to keep journals of all reps, recording details as well as their thoughts about each attempt they get on the practice field.
"I think it’s been great," Gersonde said. "It’s more of a team thing now, and that’s big. There’s been a lot more film of us, and he does a good job of breaking it all down, showing us every little detail. Frame by frame, we’re seeing what we’re doing and what we’re not doing. I feel like it’s going to make a difference."
Both Rastetter and Gersonde are left-footed kickers, something that allows them to help each other.
"What we do is the same, so we’re able to work together and critique each other pretty easily," Rastetter said. "We’re able to help each other."
Rastetter and Gersonde believe that time that is now being spent with Tebbe Priebe will also make a difference.
While Woods spends a lot of time talking with Iowa specialists about consistency and working with them to develop muscle memory that will lead to improved consistency in performance, Tebbe Priebe is tasked with helping the Hawkeyes develop a strong mental game plan.
She spent time getting to know each player, learning as much about his background and life as she could.
Iowa’s specialists meet with Tebbe Priebe once each week as a group, working to build the team component of the equation, and she has worked with the Hawkeyes to help them build individual plans.
In Rastetter’s case, that meant developing a new practice routine based on his discussions with Tebbe Priebe that included ways to help him move on from one punt to the next.
Now, he steps away after each punt, takes a deep breath and then gets back into position.
"The focus now is on what I can control," Rastetter said. "I’m doing my job, taking one rep at a time. If I hit a bad one, step away, breathe and come back in. It’s one rep."
Tebbe Priebe has worked to develop a game-day routine for Iowa’s specialists as well, finding a regular regiment to keep them comfortable and ready until it is their time to compete.
"Instead of being off to the side, thinking about what did or didn’t happen the last time we were out there, the thoughts are now more about what’s happening next and not on looking back," Rastetter said. "It’s a good approach."
Gersonde believes it’s helping.
"We know we have work to do, and we’re still not where we want to be, but I do feel like as a group we’re moving forward," Gersonde said. "We’re making some strides and after last year, that’s important. We need to do our part and we’re taking steps in that direction."