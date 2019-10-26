EVANSTON, Ill. — As the Iowa team buses pulled up to Ryan Field on Saturday morning, Chauncey Golston had one thing on his mind.
The Hawkeye defensive end wanted a shutout.
"Before I got off the bus, I was thinking about that," Golston said. "Every week, every game, I’m thinking that way."
The combination of an especially good week of practice and an offensively challenged opponent in Northwestern created the chance for Golston and the Hawkeyes to turn those thoughts into reality.
Golston set the tone, halting the Wildcats’ first possession with an interception and emphatically ending the second, dropping John Moten IV for a 2-yard loss after Northwestern attempted to run the ball on a fourth-and-2 play at midfield.
Iowa scored three plays later, and by then the 20th-ranked Hawkeyes were on their way to their second shutout victory of the season, rolling to a 20-0 win at Ryan Field.
"You get a chance to put a zero on the board, you’ve got a good chance to win any game," Iowa safety Geno Stone said. "We did what we came here to do, we shut them down."
The Hawkeyes held the Wildcats to a season-low 64 yards on the ground and counted five sacks among a season-high nine tackles for a loss.
It was the type of effort Golston expected.
"We had a real good tempo in practice all week," Golston said. "We like to have a good tempo every day, but this week felt different. You could tell, guys were zoned in. We were putting one good day on top of another, and that showed in the game, right from the start."
Iowa failed to cash in on the opportunity Golston provided at the start Saturday, unable to score after he intercepted an Aidan Smith pass at the Northwestern 24-yard line and returned it to the 21.
A third-down sack of Nate Stanley and a missed Keith Duncan field goal from 46 yards temporarily kept the Hawkeyes off the scoreboard.
Northwestern’s decision to attempt to move the chains on fourth down near midfield changed that, putting Iowa in a position to score the only points it needed to end the Wildcats’ three-year win streak against the Hawkeyes.
"Getting off the field and giving us the ball at the 50, it put us in a pretty good position," Stanley said.
Three snaps later, Tyrone Tracy Jr. put Iowa in the end zone.
On a third-and-10 play from the 50, the redshirt freshman receiver caught a pass over the middle, spun and raced into the end zone to give Iowa a 7-0 advantage with 8 minutes, 38 seconds to go in the opening quarter.
"Nate threw a great ball. All I had to do was catch it, turn upfield and run," Tracy said. "I was in a good place to make a play, but it started with the line and the throw that Nate made. Nate put it right on the money."
The Hawkeyes answered a quick score with a long drive, extending their lead to 10-0 with 12:25 remaining in the first half when Duncan connected on a 40-yard field goal.
His score ended a 15-play drive which matched the longest of the season for Iowa and included a 7-yard reception by Ihmir Smith-Marsette, pushing him beyond the 1,000-yard milestone in career receiving yards.
"It’s something we talk about all the time, but I felt like we did a good of playing complementary football," Stanley said. "The defense did a good job of putting the ball back in our hands, and we did what we could to put some points up. We can still do more, have a lot to work on, but it was a decent day."
The Hawkeyes finished with 302 total yards, the second-lowest effort of the season. However, playing without injured starting receiver Brandon Smith and starting tight end Nate Wieting for the first time, Iowa accomplished its top priority.
"We did a lot of good things, but the most important thing was we played a clean football game," coach Kirk Ferentz said, referencing his team’s first turnover-free effort in four games. "Defensively, we had the one takeaway, the fourth-down stop, did a lot of good things."
Ferentz was comfortable enough with the way things were going to forego a fourth-and-1 opportunity from just inside the midfield stripe in the final minute of the first half, punting the ball away and settling for a 10-0 lead at the break.
He took a more aggressive approach on Iowa’s first series of the third quarter, choosing to go for the first down on a fourth-and-8 play from the Northwestern 30.
Stanley, who completed 12-of-26 passes for 179 yards, hit Shaun Beyer with an 11-yard pass to extend a drive that included 48 of Tyler Goodson’s team-high 58 rushing yards and ended with Mekhi Sargent scoring on a 1-yard carry with 5:23 to go in the third quarter.
"The defense did their job, putting the ball back in our hands with the three-and-outs, it was our job to do what we could to put the ball in the end zone," Sargent said. "We came out on that first drive like it was 0-0. The line did a good job of setting everything up and it was a big score for us."
Duncan added a 28-yard field goal with 9:58 remaining to send the Hawkeyes (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) into a bye week on a two-game win streak.
It was the type of collaborative effort Iowa wanted against an opponent which has topped 10 points just twice in seven games this season.
Smith completed 18-of-32 passes, above the Wildcats’ 47-percent completion rate for the season, but Iowa held Northwestern (1-6, 0-5) in check on the ground.
Isaiah Bowser, who rushed for 165 yards against in a 14-10 win over the Hawkeyes, finished with a team-high 36 yards on 14 carries Saturday.
"We came out and played our game," Golston said. "We came out and played Iowa football."