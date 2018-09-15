IOWA CITY — A couple of spark plugs suddenly turned the Iowa football team’s offense into a well-oiled machine Saturday night.
Nate Stanley connected with Noah Fant and Nick Easley early and often, getting the Hawkeye passing game in gear in a 38-14 win over Northern Iowa at sold-out Kinnick Stadium.
Stanley threw for 309 of the season-high 545 yards Iowa piled up in its final tune-up before the start of Big Ten play next weekend against Wisconsin, a 24-21 loser Saturday to BYU.
The junior connected on 23-of-28 passes, including 16-of-21 in the first half to facilitate Iowa’s fastest start of a 3-0 season.
"Not only in the passing game, but in the run game, we were looking to move the ball down the field and score points," Fant said. "… The coaches kept telling us to keep grinding away, grinding away and that good things will come."
Easley, who caught a career-high 10 passes for 103 yards, said implementing a tempo offense helped the Hawkeyes.
"It was all about getting that first first down, moving the chains," Easley said. "There were times when they’d move the chains, we were ready to go and they weren’t set there. We came out ready to go."
That was the plan.
"We started pretty fast," Fant said. "We haven't done that in a couple of games, and we wanted to come out, put up some points and get after them. It was the kind of start we've been looking for the past couple weeks. This is what we are capable of doing, and it feels good to get it done."
Iowa, which had accumulated just two Miguel Recinos field goals during the first half of its first two games of the season, bolted to a 21-0 halftime lead and never looked back.
The Hawkeyes blended an effective passing attack with solid work on the ground to craft three long, confidence-building scoring drives.
In the process, Stanley reconnected with two players who were expected to be among his top targets this season.
Fant was on the receiving end of five passes covering 99 yards in the opening quarter.
He set up his own 5-yard touchdown catch when Stanley hit him in stride for a 43-yard gain, which moved the ball to the UNI 8-yard line on Iowa’s first scoring drive of the game.
The 10-play, 92-yard drive ended with Fant’s 14th career touchdown reception, a record for an Iowa tight end.
The Hawkeyes used drives of 12 and 14 plays to manufacture points on its next two possessions as well.
Stanley connected with Fant for gains of 19 and 29 yards on consecutive plays late in the opening quarter before the junior left the game after getting hit the ribs.
"I’ve dealt with worse," Fant said. "I wanted to get back out there, get another one."
Mekhi Sargent, who rushed for 72 yards, scored on carries of 2 and 10 yards as Iowa’s lead reached 21-0 with 2 minutes, 9 seconds remaining in the first half.
"It was the kind of start we were looking to get off to, something we needed," Easley said.
Finishing the nonconference portion of their regular season with an unbeaten record for just the sixth time in Kirk Ferentz’s 20 seasons, Iowa increased its lead to 38-0 by scoring on its first three possessions of the second half.
Miguel Recinos capped a 10-play drive with a 42-yard field goal two plays before Kristian Welch recovered a Terrell Carey fumble forced by Parker Hesse.
Stanley connected with Easley for the 10th time in the game for a 14-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter.
He then hit Sargent for a 48-yard gain on his final attempt of the night to set up a 15-yard touchdown run by Toren Young, who ran for a game-high 82 yards on 14 carries.
Northern Iowa had no chance to answer the Iowa drives against an unyielding Hawkeye defense that limited UNI to 6 total rushing yards, the second-fewest yards Iowa has allowed an opponent on the ground in Kirk Ferentz’s 20 seasons.
"We came out all on the same page, made sure we were all running to the ball," linebacker Jack Hockaday said. "It was a game where we were all playing together, making plays and doing what we’re capable of doing."
The Panthers gained just 20 yards while running just 20 plays in the opening two quarters, prompting a mid-game switch as quarterback for the second straight game for UNI.
Colton Howell made his first start of the season, but after completing 3-of-10 passes in the first half was replaced by first-game starter Eli Dunne at the start of the third quarter.
Dunne threw for 200 yards in the second half, completing 18-of-26 passes and led the Panthers (0-2) to a pair of fourth-quarter scores.
He cut into a 38-0 deficit with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Briley Moore prior to connecting with Elias Nissen on a 5-yard scoring play.
091518-Iowa-UNI-001
Nick Tomlonovic, dressed in a replica Nile Kinnick uniform, marches down the team entryway among cheering fans before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-002
Iowa Hawkeyes players walk off the busses before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-003
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz steps off the bus before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-004
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders smile and cheer as the team enters Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-005
Fans wait for the arrival of the Hawkeyes before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-006
Nick Tomlonovic, dressed in a replica Nile Kinnick uniform, recites his 1939 Heisman Trophy speech before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-007
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) jumps into the end zone avoiding a tackle by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Xavior Williams (9) as linebacker Duncan Ferch (39) runs in late to try and help during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-008
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) runs into the end zone after a 5-yard pass from quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-009
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-010
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-011
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) runs after a 29-yard pass reception before being brought down by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Korby Sander (5) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-012
Northern Iowa Panthers running back Trevor Allen (25) is brought down by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and defensive back Jake Gervase (30) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-013
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-014
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) and linebacker Kristian Welch (34) bring down Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-015
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section wave to kids at the Stead Family Children's Hospital before the start of the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-016
Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Colton Howell drops back to pass before throwing an interception to Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Michael Ojemudiaduring the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday. Howell was replaced in the third quarter after completing just three passes in the first half.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-017
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass under pressure from Northern Iowa Panthers linebacker Rickey Neal Jr. during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-018
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a 29-yard pass before being hit by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Roosevelt Lawrence (1) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-019
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) avoids a hit by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Xavior Williams (9) for an 8-yard run before being downed on the 2-yard line during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-020
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) runs the ball as he's hit by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Korby Sander (5) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-021
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) signals a first down after catching a pass for 43 yards during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-022
Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Xavior Williams (9) runs on a kick return during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-023
Northern Iowa Panthers wide receiver Jaylin James (83) pulls in a pass as Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kristian Welch (34) runs in to push him out during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-024
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer for their team before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-025
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz gives a high five to tight end Noah Fant (87) after a 29-yard reception during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-026
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) stays up despite a hit by Northern Iowa Panthers linebacker Duncan Ferch (39) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-027
Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) pulls in a touchdown pass while covered by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-028
Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) picks up the ball after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-029
Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Elias Nissen (85) and running back Trevor Allen (25) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-030
Iowa Hawkeyes players exit the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-031
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders celebrate in the end zone as the team takes to the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-032
Iowa Hawkeyes players exit the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-033
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section cheer for a TV camera before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-034
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, talks with Northern Iowa Panthers head coach Mark Farley before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-035
Iowa Hawkeyes players huddle up during warmups before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-036
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders cheer to the student section before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-037
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Drew Thomas (41) pulls in a pass during a drill before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-038
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) takes a hand off during warmups before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-039
An Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleader cheers to fans before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-040
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes marching band perform before the game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-041
Iowa Hawkeyes players swarm onto the field before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-042
Fireworks go off after the national anthem before the game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-043
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders celebrate a first down during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-044
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders do backflips during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-045
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) breaks through the line on a play during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-046
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders and Herky, the mascot, celebrate a touchdown during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-047
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders wave to kids at the Stead Family Children's Hospital during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-048
The moon rises over Kinnick Stadium as a point after kick goes up during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-049
A young Iowa Hawkeyes fan rests on a man's shoulder during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-050
Northern Iowa Panthers cheerleaders perform for fans during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-051
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) pulls in a pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-052
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders perform for fans during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-053
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section walk down to their seats before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-054
Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) and Coy Kirkpatrick (72) go through a drill together before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-055
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) reaches up for a pass during a drill before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-056
Iowa flags are raised by cheerleaders before the team teaks the field before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-057
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Jack Kallenberger (97), defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) stand for the national anthem before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-058
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) runs the ball as he's chased by Northern Iowa Panthers linebacker Chris Kolarevic (48) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-059
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) is brought down by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back A.J. Allen (23) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-060
Iowa Hawkeyes place kicker Miguel Recinos (91) sends a point after kick away during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-061
Northern Iowa Panthers running back Trevor Allen (25) is hit by multiple Iowa Hawkeyes defenders on a carry during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-062
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) is brought down near the end zone during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-063
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs the ball as he's hit by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back A.J. Allen (23) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-064
Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Colton Howell (11) throws a pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-065
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) goes down with the ball on a play that was called an incomplete pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-066
Signs are seen in the windows of the Stead Family Children's Hospital before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-067
An Iowa Hawkeyes fan in the student section points to the field and cheers before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-068
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section pose for a photo before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-069
An Iowa Hawkeyes fan poses with two Northern Iowa Panthers fans in the student section before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-070
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz walks onto the field for warmups before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-071
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with officials before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-072
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, talks with Northern Iowa Panthers head coach Mark Farley before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-073
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) wars up before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-074
Iowa Hawkeyes mascot Herky rides onto the field before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-075
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) carries the ball during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-076
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders face fans during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-077
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz watches his players during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-078
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) facts to missing a catch during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-079
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-080
Iowa Hawkeyes mascot, Herky, gathers with cheerleaders to celebrate his birthday during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-081
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) is brought down after a run during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-082
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a pass on a scoring drive during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-083
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section wave to kids at the Stead Family Children's Hospital before the start of the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-084
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-085
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) carries the ball during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-086
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) rushes into the pileup during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-087
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer during the Pancheros Burrito Lift during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-088
Iowa Hawkeyes fans lift a young boy during the Pancheros Burrito Lift during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-089
A Northern Iowa Panthers cheerleader smiles to fans during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-090
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) reaches for a pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-091
Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Eli Dunne (14) hands off the ball to running back Trevor Allen (25) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Subscribe to Breaking News