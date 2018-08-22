IOWA CITY — A little over a week before Iowa plays its first football game, defensive coordinator Phil Parker said coaches continue to work to put the strongest collection of linebackers together.
“We’re trying to figure it out, put the right pieces in the right places,’’ Parker said following the Hawkeyes’ Tuesday morning practice.
One thing is certain.
Amani Jones will start at middle linebacker, moving into the spot filled for the past three-plus seasons by Josey Jewell after separating himself on a daily basis from a group of other players competing for that role.
Parker said Nick Niemann will likely start as well, but just which linebacker position he lines up at has not been determined.
The sophomore, the younger brother of Ben Niemann, spent much of the spring working out at the outside linebacker spot his brother played last season for the Hawkeyes but he has also spent considerable time this fall at the Will, the other inside position in Iowa’s defensive alignment.
Niemann’s versatility and the development of other personnel during fall camp is giving coaches some options.
“(Nick) has the ability to play inside or outside. It all depends how Barrington Wade comes along and if we feel comfortable with that,’’ Parker said. “We’re excited about it.’’
If coaches ultimately decide to keep Niemann on the outside at the Leo position, they will choose between junior Kristian Welch or redshirt freshman Djimon Colbert inside.
If Niemann moves to the Will position then the outside position would be filled by Wade, a sophomore.
Colbert’s progress is giving coaches a chance to study some options during the final days of the camp phase of practices before Iowa turns its attention to game-week preparation and the 2:30 p.m. season opener on Sept. 1 against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium.
“I’m pressed with how he moves and how he attacks the ball,’’ Parker said. “From last year to this year and from spring to the fall camp, he’s done a great job. He’s starting to understand the defense and he has more awareness of what’s going on around him.’’
Iowa is replacing all three starting linebackers for the first time since Anthony Hitchens, Christian Kirksey and James Morris started as seniors in 2013.
Parker expects some early-season rotations to be a part of the equation for Iowa fall given the inexperience of the group.
"It may take us some time,'' he said.