Iowa wrestler Sam Stoll faces a criminal charge after allegedly lying to police about an accidental shooting that sent him to the hospital earlier this month.
On Friday, Iowa City Police charged the Hawkeye all-American with filing a false report to law enforcement.
According to a police report, the charge stems from comments Stoll made to investigators as they attempted to dissect what happened in the early morning hours of June 19 when they called the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics where Stoll was being treated for a gunshot wound.
The report indicates that Stoll initially told police in the emergency room at the hospital that he shot himself in the knee while sitting inside his own garage at 313 Paddock Circle in Iowa City.
Further investigation determined that shooting took place in a residence on Valley Avenue.
In later interviews with Stoll, the report indicates Stoll changed his story, telling police he was shot while playing a prank on a friend at the friend’s house.
That led to Friday’s charge of filing a false report, which under Iowa law is a simple misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $625.
Iowa coach Tom Brands said in a statement released Friday he was "disappointed" in Stoll’s actions.
"As I shared previously, Sam Stoll’s health was our No. 1 concern, and he is doing well," Brands said. "I am disappointed in his actions related to this incident as they do not reflect our values."
An initial release from Iowa City police that day indicated that several individuals were at a residence on Valley Avenue when a firearm was accidentally discharged and a bullet struck Stoll in the knee.
A fifth-place finisher at 285 pounds in this year’s NCAA Championships, Stoll underwent surgery on the knee that day and was released from the hospital the following day, June 20.
Police indicated at the time they were still attempting to sort out what happened in the apartment in the hours before they were called at 4:37 a.m.
The residence, located a little over a block away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena, is in a neighborhood where a number of wrestlers live because of its proximity to their training facilities.
The report released Friday alleges that Stoll attempted to cover for a friend whose identity remains undetermined to officials.
It also indicates that the charge against Stoll was filed after consultation with the Johnson County Attorney’s Office and that no further charges are anticipated.
Brands indicated Stoll will face some team discipline in accordance with university and athletics department code of conduct policies.
A native of Kasson, Minnesota, Stoll is preparing for his senior season at Iowa. He underwent knee surgeries during his first two years with the Hawkeyes but finished with a 25-6 record last season and led the team with 10 pins.