A returning all-American on the Iowa wrestling team was treated early Tuesday at an Iowa City hospital after being shot in the knee.
Sam Stoll, a fifth-place finisher at 285 pounds at the NCAA Championships last season as a junior, was hit by what was described as an accidental discharge of a firearm according to Iowa City police.
The incident took place in an apartment on Valley Avenue, just over a block away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena in a neighborhood that includes the residences of a number of Hawkeye wrestlers who seek to live close to their training facilities.
But, Iowa City police were called at 4:37 a.m. Tuesday to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on a report of a gunshot victim who arrived at the facility seeking treatment.
According to a police report, a preliminary investigation revealed that several individuals were in a residence on Valley Avenue when a subject discharged a firearm, accidentally striking Stoll in the knee.
The report indicates Stoll is being treated for non-life threatening injuries and that the investigation is continuing.
Iowa athletics officials indicate they are also reviewing what transpired.
“We are aware of the situation involving Sam Stoll and are currently gathering additional information at this time,’’ athletic department officials said in a statement.
Stoll has underwent knee surgery during both his freshman and sophomore seasons with the Hawkeyes, but returned to the mat last season to finish the year with a 25-6 record.
He shared the Iowa team lead with 10 pins and received the Mike J. McGivern Award as the “most courageous’’ Hawkeye at the end of the season.
The Kasson, Minnesota, native has a 54-14 career record at Iowa. A two-time NCAA qualifier, Stoll earned all-American honors for the first time in his career during the 2017-18 season.