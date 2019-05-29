DePaul will visit Iowa for a men’s basketball game for the first time ever in November.
The Hawkeyes will host the Blue Demons at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in a Nov. 11 game that is scheduled to be part of the fifth annual Gavitt Games, a series of basketball games between Big Ten and Big East teams.
The match-up will be the first meeting between the teams since Iowa won a 97-86 game against DePaul played in Moline as part of the 1995 National Invitation Tournament.
The Blue Demons finished 19-17 last season and finished as the runner-up in the College Basketball Invitational.