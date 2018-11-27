Josh Turner, a redshirt freshman cornerback on the Iowa football team who saw action primarily on special teams this season, plans to transfer.
Turner announced that decision on Twitter, where he thanked coaches for the opportunity and thanked teammates and fans for there part in creating what he called "a great experience.''
The Delray Beach, Florida, native opened fall camp listed as the back-up to Michael Ojemudia at right cornerback but was passed on the depth chart by freshmen Julius Brents and Riley Moss.
Turner appeared in nine games for Iowa this season, recording three tackles.
"I will forever cherish the friendships and memories I've made here,'' Turner wrote. "As of today I will be transferring from the University of Iowa for other opportunities.''