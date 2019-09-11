Five teams that finished in the top 10 in the NCAA Wrestling Championships last season will compete on the mat at Carver-Hawkeye Arena during the upcoming season.
Iowa released a talent-rich wrestling schedule for the 2019-20 season on Wednesday, including duals on consecutive Fridays in January that will have the Hawkeyes hosting 2019 NCAA runner-up Ohio State on Jan. 24 and defending NCAA champ Penn State on Jan. 31.
Iowa hosts seven duals this season, including a finale against Oklahoma State, the third-place finisher at last year’s NCAA meet. The Cowboys will visit Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, the day after the finals of the Iowa state high school championships.
“The best teams in the country will come to Carver this season, which is great for fans,’’ former Hawkeye coach Dan Gable said during an appearance at the Davenport Grid Club last month. “It’s a schedule that sets up well for the team, too. It’s good for the sport when the best teams face each other. That’s what you want.’’
Iowa did not wrestle Penn State or Ohio State last season in dual competition as part of the Big Ten’s schedule rotation.
The Hawkeyes will also wrestle at Michigan, which finished fifth in the NCAA meet on Feb. 8 and will host the eighth- and 10th-place teams from the NCAA tourney, facing Minnesota on Feb. 15 and Nebraska on Jan. 18.
Iowa opens its season on Nov. 17, hosting Tennessee-Chattanooga, and wrestles the first of its nine Big Ten duals at home on Dec. 1 when it hosts Wisconsin.
The Hawkeyes travel to Iowa State this season, facing the Cyclones on Sunday, Nov. 24.
Iowa’s schedule also includes road duals at Princeton, Indiana, Purdue and Michigan State as well competition in the Midlands Championships on Dec. 29-30 and the Big Ten Championships at Rutgers on March 7-8.
This year’s NCAA Championships are being hosted by Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis beginning on March 21.