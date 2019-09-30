{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa vs. Penn State

Fireworks shoot from Kinnick Stadium as the Iowa Hawkeyes take to the field Saturday, Oct. 20, 2012, during a night game against Penn State in Iowa City. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)

 John Schultz

Iowa’s next home football game will be played under the lights.

The Big Ten announced this morning that the Hawkeyes’ Oct. 12 home game against Penn State will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium.

Telecast details will not be finalized until after this week’s games, but the Iowa-Penn State game will be televised by either ABC, FS1 or BTN.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The starting time for Illinois’ home game that day against Michigan has also been set. The Fighting Illini will host the Wolverines at 11 a.m. in a game that will be televised by ABC.

Also, Iowa State University will play at West Virginia at 3 p.m., Oct. 12. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0