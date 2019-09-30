Iowa’s next home football game will be played under the lights.
The Big Ten announced this morning that the Hawkeyes’ Oct. 12 home game against Penn State will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium.
Telecast details will not be finalized until after this week’s games, but the Iowa-Penn State game will be televised by either ABC, FS1 or BTN.
The starting time for Illinois’ home game that day against Michigan has also been set. The Fighting Illini will host the Wolverines at 11 a.m. in a game that will be televised by ABC.
Also, Iowa State University will play at West Virginia at 3 p.m., Oct. 12. The game will be televised on ESPN.