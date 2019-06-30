Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was among 13 individuals cited by Iowa City police late Friday evening for violating a city ordinance which prohibits underage individuals from being in bars after 10 p.m.
The 20-year-old junior, a preseason all-American who earned honorable mention all-Big Ten honors last season, was ticketed at 11:30 p.m. Friday and was among six people charged at the Sports Column in downtown Iowa City.
In Iowa City, the charge of being present on the premises of a bar after 10 p.m. while underage is a simple misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of up to $250.
Wirfs, who in 2017 became the first true freshman to start at offensive tackle for Iowa during Kirk Ferentz’s tenure, is preparing for his third season a starter on the Hawkeye offensive line.
He has been named by Athlon Sports as a fourth-team preseason all-American.
The 6-foot-5, 322-pound lineman from Mount Vernon, Iowa, was suspended from Iowa’s 2018 season opener after being arrested on charges of operating a motor scooter while intoxicated last July.