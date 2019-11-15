Minnesota’s big-play potential, Iowa’s consistency and honoring former Hawkeye Mike Reilly are all part of today’s 24 hours until Floyd of Rosedale Day edition of the Hawkeye 10 @ 10. —
1. Iowa strong safety Geno Stone said Minnesota’s big-play potential catches his eyes.
“They’re capable of a lot of things on offense and they’ve hit people for a lot of big plays,’’ Stone said. “We know we’re going to have to be assignment sound.’’
The Golden Gophers have had eight offensive plays of 35 yards or longer go for touchdowns this season.
They’ll be facing a Hawkeye defense which has allowed one touchdown of more than 35 yards.
2. Quarterback Nate Stanley said this has been a focused week of practice for Iowa.
“Everybody is working hard to get back on track,’’ Stanley said. “We have some things to clean up from last week and another tough opponent to get ready for. Guys are working hard, doing what they can to put us in a position to be successful Saturday.’’
3. Djimon Colbert said Iowa’s objectives over the final quarter of the regular season are centered around the same approach that they have been centered on during the team’s 6-3 start.
“We still have a lot of football ahead of us, three games and a bowl game to do good things in,’’ Colbert said. “Our season isn’t over yet and the idea is to come out and take a step forward this week.’’
4. P.J. Fleck signed a seven-year contract extension at Minnesota last week, saying that he wanted to build the same type of “cultural sustainability’’ that programs at Iowa and Wisconsin have enjoyed.
The third-year Minnesota coach expounded on that earlier this week, talking about the consistency in the culture the coach Kirk Ferentz has developed.
“He’s carried over the tradition from Hayden Fry, put together and elite staff and has been consistent over a long period of time,’’ Fleck said.
“There’s been highs. There’s been lows. There’s been Rose Bowl teams. There’s been some OK years. But again, there’s consistency. They know who they are.’’
5. The three true freshmen who have started games for Iowa this season – defensive back Dane Belton, linebacker Jack Campbell and tight end Sam LaPorta – matches the largest number of true freshman to start for the Hawkeyes during Kirk Ferentz’s 21 seasons.
Iowa also started three true freshmen in 2017, when Matt Hankins, Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Tristan Wirfs each started games.
Three true freshmen also started for the Hawkeyes in 2000, when Johnathan Babineaux, Bob Sanders and Benny Sapp made starts for the Hawekeyes.
6. Minnesota’s mentality for Saturday’s 3 p.m. game at Iowa is the same as it has been for a number of games this season.
Golden Gophers players are talking about accomplishing things the program has not done in some time, including a win at Kinnick Stadium.
Minnesota last won in Iowa City in 1999, Kirk Ferentz’s first season on the job as the Hawkeyes’ head coach and the Gophers haven’t claimed Floyd of Rosedale since 2014.
“We’ve done a lot of things we haven’t done in a while,’’ defensive end Carter Coughlin said. “We’re going to keep the same mentality. We’re going to practice this week harder than we’ve ever practiced because we’ve got our eyes fixed on the goal, which is going 1-0 in the Iowa season.’’
7. Former Hawkeye Mike Reilly, who died on Oct. 18 at the age of 77, will be represented by his three sons Jim, Steve and Bob as the honorary captain for the Hawkeyes’ game against Minnesota on Saturday.
The three, all Iowa graduates, will represent their father and Reilly family this weekend. Mike Reilly earned first-team all-American honors with the Hawkeyes in 1963 and went on to play for the Bears and Vikings in the NFL.
Following his playing career, Mike Reilly worked as an analyst for Hawkeye football games on WMT radio for 17 seasons.
Jim Reilly, who followed in his father’s footsteps as a linebacker at Iowa from 1985-88, will accompany Hawkeye captains to midfield for the pregame coin flip and will be with the team in the locker room before and after the game.
8. Iowa defensive coordinator and secondary coach Phil Parker was named Wednesday among nominees for the Broyles Award.
The award is presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football.
9. It will be 130 years ago to the day on Saturday when Iowa played its first college football game.
It was the only game Iowa played in the 1889 season and things did not go well, with Grinnell College defeating Iowa 24-0.
The Hawkeyes have an all-time record of 656-560-39, a .538 winning percentage.
10. The BTN Tailgate Show will broadcast live from the Krause Family Plaza on the south side of Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.
The show airs from 9-11 a.m. and fans are encouraged to attend.
Free Hawkeye gear and food will be available.