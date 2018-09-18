Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst expects a challenge from Iowa this week, something he has grown accustomed to against Iowa.
That, along with depth chart updates, Nate Stanley’s thoughts on the Hawkeyes’ up-tempo approach and more are part of today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10, your daily dose of Iowa news and notes.
1. Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst has developed an appreciation for the challenge that accompanies his team’s match-up with Iowa each year.
“What’s fun about playing Iowa is what is fun about the game of football,’’ Chryst said Monday at his weekly news conference. “You earn everything you get against those guys, nothing will be given to you.’’
Coming off of last weekend’s 24-21 loss to BYU, Chryst welcomes that type of test.
“We will have to be on point,’’ Chryst said.
2. The only change on the Iowa depth chart for this week relates to last week’s absence of Cole Banwart from the lineup at guard on the offensive line.
Dalton Ferguson, who started when Banwart missed Saturday’s game against Northern Iowa, is listed as the starter for Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. game against Wisconsin.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said Sunday he believes Banwart has a chance to return this week.
Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette who also sat out the UNI game, is listed as a back-up as he was a week ago.
3. Two of Wisconsin’s regular contributors are listed as questionable for Saturday’s game.
Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and tight end Zander Neuville were both listed as questionable as part of the Badgers’ weekly injury report released Monday.
Van Ginkel leads the Badgers with three quarterback hurries this season.
4. Iowa receiver Nick Easley said the Hawkeyes made good progress offensively in the Northern Iowa win, but feels like the Hawkeyes still have plenty of room for growth.
“I think as an offense as a whole, we weren’t executing up to the level that we could have,’’ Easley said. “There were still a lot of things that could have been cleaned up, penalties or just balls that we were really close on. I feel like we took a step in the right direction.’’
5. Quarterback Nate Stanley said Iowa’s up-tempo approach on offense helped create the type of game he was able to put together against Northern Iowa.
The junior threw for 309 yards, his second-best passing total as a Hawkeye topped only by a 333-yard effort at Iowa State last season.
“There were a lot of opportunities out there just because of the tempo we were playing with in that first quarter,’’ Stanley said. “It seemed to cause them a little bit of confusion.’’
6. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has pleased with the growth he has seen from Iowa’s linebackers through the first three games of the season.
“Our defense in general, especially the front seven, linebackers and the guys up front, I think we’re developing some depth,’’ Ferentz said. “I don’t know how much we were counting on or expecting there, but the linebacker group … it looks like might have five or six guys that can play in the game and play well.’’
Ferentz has been pleased with the rotation that has developed between Djimon Colbert and Kristian Welch at the wolf, or will, position and the consistency that Nick Niemann has shown outside.
He also welcomed the return effective play by Amani Jones to go along with what Iowa has received from Jack Hockaday at the middle position.
It’s all adding to the depth of a defense which leads the Big Ten.
“That’s is certainly pleasing, same thing with the back-up guys up front,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s hard to tell the difference at times between them and that’s a real positive because it allows us to keep guys fresh and I think it makes everybody better.’’
7. That tempo allowed Noah Fant to get open for the biggest quarter of his Hawkeye career.
He caught five passes for 99 yards in the UNI game, all in the opening quarter of the game.
He recorded his three-longest catches of the season in the quarter, but it was a five-yard touchdown reception that put Fant in the Iowa record book.
It was his 14th career touchdown catch, moving him past Mike Flagg and to the top of the scoring receptions chart for Hawkeye tight ends.
Fant said he was unaware of the record.
“That’s a cool accolade to have,’’ the junior from Omaha said. “During the game, we were just focused on making plays. I was hoping to get another one, honestly, just score more points.’’
Fant’s 14 career touchdown receptions ties Clinton Solomon for the ninth spot on Iowa’s all-time list.
8. Nate Stanley topped 3,000 career passing yards with his 309-yard performance Saturday against Northern Iowa.
The junior is the 13th Iowa quarterback to reach that plateau and with his work against UNI, Stanley passed Paul Burmeister, Jake Christensen and Larry Lawrence on the Hawkeyes’ career list.
He enters the Wisconsin game with 3,082 career passing yards, 73 yards behind Brad Banks for the 12th spot on that list.
Stanley will also move into a tie with Banks for 10th on the career list for touchdown passes with his next successful throw into the end zone.
Stanley has 29, one fewer than Banks recorded during the 2001 and 2002 seasons.
9. Several of Iowa’s defensive commitments enjoyed strong games last week at the prep level.
Linebacker Jack Campbell of Cedar Falls was dominant in the Tigers’ win over Bettendorf, finishing with 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks against the Bulldogs.
Defensive end Jake Karchinski had three tackles and a fumble recovery for West Des Pere in Wisconsin, while linebacker Jestin Jacobs of Northmont High School in Ohio finished with four tackles and a sack
On offense, quarterback Alex Padilla of Cherry Creek in Colorado completed 11-of-21 passes for 113 yards and one touchdown in an overtime win, Orion tight end Logan Lee had three receptions for 29 yards, wide receiver Desmond Hutson of Raytown in Missouri caught three passes for 30 yards and running back Tyler Goodson totaled 24 yards rushing on 11 carries for North Gwinnett in Georgia.
10. Purdue quarterback David Blough and Ohio State defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones were named Monday as the Big Ten offensive and defensive players of the week, respectively.
Blough was honored after he threw for a school-record 572 yards in the Boilermakers loss to Missouri, setting a Big Ten record with 590 total yards in the game.
The previous record of 585 had stood since 1980 when it was set by Illinois’ Dave Wilson in a game against Ohio State.
Blough completed 39-of-55 passes and his 572 yards through the air ranks second on the Big Ten all-time list to the 621 set by Wilson in that 1980 game against the Buckeyes.
Ohio State’s Jones returned an interception 28 yards for a score that moved the Buckeyes ahead to stay at 26-21 in a win over TCU.
The junior also finished with a career-high six tackles in the game. Indiana players swept special teams and freshman of the week honors.
The Hoosiers’ J-Shun Harris was named the special teams player of the week after recording his third career punt return for a touchdown, running one back 86 yards for a score in a win over Ball State.
Stevie Scott was named the Big Ten freshman of the week for the second straight week after rushing for 114 yards and scoring a pair of touchdowns in the win.