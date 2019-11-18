IOWA CITY, Iowa - The?entire performance just felt off. Sloppiness interspersed with brilliance. One step forward, two steps back is how P.J. Fleck accurately described it. One week after walking on clouds, the Gophers made killer mistakes - some uncharacteristically - that sabotaged their bid to remain undefeated. Dropped passes, missed tackles, missed kicks, soft pass coverage, and a handful ...