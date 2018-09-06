Try 1 month for 99¢
090118-Iowa-NIU-018
Iowa running back Toren Young gets congratulated on his touchdown by offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz on Saturday.

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

Mixing it up on the ground and preparing for whatever look Iowa State’s defense may present are all part of preparations with the Cy-Hawk Trophy on the line.

All that and more, including an improving tailgate weather forecast, are part of the Hawkeye 10 @ 10, your daily dose of Hawkeye news and notes delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at Hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa.

Here is today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10:

1. Toren Young is anxious to see how things transpire in the Iowa backfield in Saturday’s 4 p.m. game against Iowa State.

The sophomore running back expects the Hawkeye ground game to be a collaborative effort as it was in Iowa’s season-opening win over Northern Illinois.

“I definitely think we all have different strengths,’’ Young said.

Young shared the workload with Ivory Kelly-Martin and Mekhi Sargent as part of a 209-yard rushing effort last week that led Iowa to the win.

“We’ve all got something different to bring to the table,’’ Young said. “That makes our group unique.’’

2. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has plenty of respect for the job that Iowa State defensive tackle Ray Lima does on a regular basis in the heart of the Cyclone defensive front.

“He’s a good player, a good veteran player and good interior guy. Sounds like he is a team leader as well, one of their captains,’’ Ferentz said.

“Should be a good match-up in there because we’ve got a couple veteran guys and a younger guy. That’s part of the reason they’re good. He’s an unselfish guy, a tough, unselfish tough guy.’’

3. Iowa State blended 3-4 and 4-3 defensive looks last season and Iowa is preparing to see a little of both in Saturday’s Cy-Hawk match-up.

“What they do creates certain challenges, but we’ve moved the ball against both types of looks before,’’ Hawkeye tight end T.J. Hockenson said.

“We don’t really know what they’re going to do so our job is to be ready for whatever comes our way and execute against that.’’

4. One week into the season, the Hawkeyes are in the top 15 in the nation in one statistical category.

Iowa held Northern Illinois to 211 yards of offense last week, a number that ranked as the 14th-best defensive effort during the opening week of the season.

Among Big Ten teams, only Rutgers fared better as it limited Texas State to 169 yards to rank seventh.

5. The Cy-Hawk Trophy — or at least its most recent incarnation — will be on the line for the 42nd time when Iowa and Iowa State meet Saturday in Iowa City.

The original trophy was donated by the Des Moines Athletic Club when the teams met for the first time in 42 years in 1977, but that prize has since been replaced.

The Hawkeyes hold a 27-14 advantage in games played with the Cy-Hawk trophy on the line.

6. Iowa State defensive end JaQuan Bailey is nearing a milestone.

Among six returning starters on the ISU defense who started at least nine games last season, Bailey needs one sack to move into the top 10 on the Cyclones’ career sacks list.

7. The second half has belonged to the Hawkeyes in recent games.

In its last two regular-season games, Iowa has outscored its opponents 72-7 in the second half, including a 30-7 advantage last week against Northern Illinois.

8. Iowa’s next three home games are now listed as sellouts.

All remaining tickets for Saturday’s game against Iowa State and the Sept. 22 Big Ten opener against Wisconsin were sold last week.

Iowa announced Wednesday that all tickets for the Sept. 15 game against Northern Iowa have also been sold.

9. Four Iowa players are among a group of 1,174 college football players from across all levels of the game at four-year institutions who were honored Wednesday by the National Football Foundation.

The organization is recognizing players who have already completed undergraduate degrees and are currently working toward either a graduate degree or completing a second major.

Hawkeyes honored included Jake Gervase, Parker Hesse, Aaron Mends and Matt Nelson.

10. Those brats may not be so soggy after all at Saturday’s tailgate.

With high pressure pushing the remnants of a tropical storm further east, the National Weather Service forecast for the Cy-Hawk match-up is now suddenly sunny.

A high temperature of 71 is expected.

Photos: Hawkeyes vs Cyclones through the years

