Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) celebrates a tackle with defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell celebrates his touchdown against Northern Illinois with defensive end A.J. Epenesa, Saturday, September 1, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won 33-7.
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Jack Kallenberger (97), defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) stand for the national anthem before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa assistant coach Kirk Speraw, left, huddles with players Jarrod Uthoff (20), Josh Oglesby and Zach McCabe, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2014, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was suspended for the game after being ejected for berating officials last weekend in a loss at Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Working toward the start of Big Ten play Saturday, coach Kirk Ferentz says his Iowa football team is getting healthier.
That, along with success when the ball is in Brady Ross’ hands, cohesive defense and a first start for a former Hawkeye elsewhere in college football, are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10, your daily dose of Iowa news and notes.
1. Noah Fant finished his work early in Saturday’s 38-14 win over Northern Iowa, collecting all five of receptions for 99 yards during the first quarter.
He watched the rest of the day after taking a shot to the ribs that he brushed aside postgame as being no big deal.
Mostly, the junior tight end said it felt good to find a flow offensively as he connected with quarterback Nate Stanley.
“We know there are going to be mistakes on the field and he might have balls where he didn’t make a great throw or I might not catch a pass he puts out there,’’ Fant said. “We know we have to keep pushing through. It’s just having a confidence that it’s all going to fall sooner or later.’’
2. Iowa should be closer to full strength when Wisconsin visits Kinnick Stadium for Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. game.
During his weekly conversation for the university’s website on Sunday, coach Kirk Ferentz said that running back Ivory Kelly-Martin, receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette and offensive guard Cole Banwart should all be available to face the Badgers.
“I think all of those guys realistically have a chance to go,’’ Ferentz said. “We’ll keep our fingers crossed and hope they can keep progressing the way we anticipate.’’
Kelly-Martin has missed the last two games with an ankle injury while Smith-Marsette and Banwart sat out Saturday, Smith-Marsette because of a shoulder injury and Banwart because of an undisclosed injury.
3. When fullback Brady Ross touches the football, good things happen for Iowa.
Ross picked up a pair of first downs Saturday, the first on a three-yard somersault in a fourth-and-1 situation in the second quarter.
He followed with a 10-yard reception for a first down later in the drive which led to the second of Mekhi Sargent’s two touchdown runs.
Ross has had the ball in his hands five times through three games this season and all five have resulted in first downs, three on rushes and two on receptions.
4. Iowa linebacker Jack Hockaday said a cohesive approach is leading the Hawkeyes to defensive success.
“We are playing together. There are a few mistakes here and there, but that’s going to happen,’’ Hockaday said. “We’re going to have to clean that up, and do a lot of studying, to correct those things, but we are playing hard and we’ve just got to keep looking to improve.’’
Hockaday finished with six tackles in the Northern Iowa game.
5. Freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy saw his first action as a Hawkeye on Saturday, catching a 22-yard pass from Peyton Mansell in the fourth quarter.
Eight true freshmen have taken the field for Iowa this season, with Julius Brents and Riley Moss appearing in all three games the Hawkeyes have played.
Henry Geil, who ran 10 times for 24 yards against UNI, has played in two games as have Kaevon Merriweather and Nico Ragaini.
Dillon Doyle and Tyler Linderbaum, who both played in the opener, have seen action in one game.
Under an NCAA rule change, players can still redshirt if they appear in four or fewer games during a season.
6. Former Bettendorf prep Jack Kallenberger saw his first action as a Hawkeye on Saturday.
The junior defensive lineman, a transfer from Iowa Central Community College, played four snaps during the second half of Iowa’s 38-14 win over Northern Iowa.
7. Josh Jackson has a thing for finding the end zone.
The Green Bay rookie caught a deflected pass in the end zone Sunday and recorded four tackles as the Packers battled Minnesota to a 29-29 tie, among the work of former Hawkeyes in the NFL over the weekend.
Anthony Hitchens also made his presence known, finishing with 12 tackles for Kansas City, including seven solo stops, in a loss to Pittsburgh.
Elsewhere, Micah Hyde had three tackles for Buffalo and Desmond King finished with two for the Los Angeles Chargers in a match-up between the teams in Buffalo, Carl Davis had one tackle for Cleveland in a loss to New Orleans and Josey Jewell had two stops for Denver in a win over Oakland.
On offense, George Kittle had two receptions for 22 yards for San Francisco in a win over Detroit and former Hawkeye A.J. Derby caught a 19-yard touchdown pass for Miami in a win over the Jets.
8. Ryan Boyle made his first start at quarterback for Indiana State over the weekend and helped the Sycamores to a win, highlighting the work of former Hawkeyes elsewhere in college football.
The junior graduate transfer completed 13-of-18 passes for 209 yards and rushed seven times for 30 yards and one touchdown in Indiana State’s 55-41 win at Eastern Illinois.
Tyler Wiegers exited Eastern Michigan’s game at Buffalo in the second quarter after the Eagles fell behind 14-0 in a 35-28 loss.
Wiegers completed 8-of-11 passes for 64 yards and rushed five times for 14 yards.
Elsewhere, Jalen Embry finished with five tackles and broke up a pair of passes as Northern Illinois won 24-16 at Central Michigan and Brandon Snyder broke up one pass for South Dakota State in a 90-6 rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
9. Today’s featured speaker at the Davenport Grid Club luncheon will be Iowa assistant basketball coach Kirk Speraw.
He will join Quad-City area high school and college football coaches on the program for the noon luncheon at the Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport.
The public is invited to attend the Grid Club luncheons and the $10 ticket available at the door includes a buffet lunch.
10. After a heat-filled week, game day is expected to be relatively pleasant for tailgating.
The current National Weather Service forecast for Iowa City for Saturday calls for a high of 72 degrees with temperatures falling to an overnight low of 54.
There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms for both the day and evening.
