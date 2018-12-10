T.J. Hockenson was named the winner of the John Mackey Award as the top tight end in college football last week, but the Iowa sophomore has yet to earn first-team all-American honors.
Hockenson was awarded second-team all-American recognition Monday by both the Associated Press and the Football Writers Association of America, the same position he filled when the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced its all-American team on Thursday.
In the first three of the five all-American teams used to determine consensus all-American status, Texas A&M junior Jace Sternberger was awarded the first-team position.
Sternberger, who began his college career at Kansas and transferred to Northwestern Oklahoma A&M before taking the field this season for the Aggies, leads tight ends nationally with 10 receiving touchdowns and 804 receiving yards.
Not among the three finalists for the Mackey Award, Sternberger has caught 47 passes this season for Texas A&M.
Hockenson joined Iowa teammates Amani Hooker and Noah Fant in earning all-American honors on Monday.
The first Hawkeye tight end to receive first- or second-team all-American recognition since Dallas Clark in 2002, Hockenson leads Iowa with 46 receptions for 717 yards and has six receiving touchdowns among his seven touchdowns this season.
While Hockenson was honored by the AP and the Football Writers Association of America, Hooker and Fant were recognized only on the AP all-American team.
Hooker received second-team honors while Fant was the third-team tight end on the AP all-American team.
A junior who split time between strong safety and outside linebacker this season, Hooker was second on the Iowa team with 59 tackles. He shares the team lead with four interceptions and broke up a team-leading seven passes. Hooker also has 3.5 tackles for a loss and one sack through 12 games.
Fant led the Hawkeyes with seven touchdown receptions this season. The junior who left the team on Nov. 30 when he declared himself eligible for the 2019 NFL Draft caught 39 passes for 519 yards this season.
The two remaining all-American teams used by the NCAA to determine consensus all-American status, teams selected by The Sporting News and the American Football Coaches Association, are scheduled to be released over the next two days.