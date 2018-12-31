TAMPA, Fla. – Enjoying the sun and the companionship of friends and an extended Hawkeye family, Doug Hughes of Muscatine was among Iowa football fans who filled Sparkman Wharf adjacent to the Port of Tampa on Monday.
“It’s like a giant tailgate party a day before the game, a big Hawkeye reunion,’’ Hughes said.
Iowa’s Outback Bowl match-up with Mississippi State kicks off at 11 a.m. today, but downtown Tampa and the neighboring Ybor City historic district was a sea of black and gold throughout the afternoon and into the evening on New Year’s Eve.
“It’s a great way to get ready for the game and you always run into somebody you know,’’ fan Jayne Scheetz of Waukee, Iowa.
That is part of the attraction for Hughes, who has been attending Iowa bowl games since the team’s most recent appearance in the Orange Bowl.
“My wife recently retired from the university and through that, we started going to games and you get involved with the team, the highs, the lows, and something like this is a chance to celebrate another good season,’’ Hughes said.
“It’s become a tradition for us and on this trip, we’re getting a chance to see some old friends from Muscatine who live in Tarpon Springs, so that’s a real bonus.’’
An estimated crowd of around 5,000 filled the newly-renovated outdoor marketplace, normally a quiet midday lunch spot along the waterfront surrounded by a handful of permanently anchored food trucks.
Things weren’t so quiet early Monday afternoon, when one food vendor ran out barbecued meat less than an hour into the event.
The Hawkeye Marching Band performed as did the Iowa cheerleaders and dance team. Former players and parents of Hawkeye players in attendance were introduced.
“This is what we missed when we were playing, getting ready for a game,’’ former Hawkeye Jovon Johnson said. “This is a pretty good time. The Hawkeyes, when they play, people come out. Just look at this crowd.’’
Fans posed for photos with Iowa mascot Herky, mugged for the camera while standing next to Hawkeye Elvis, played chess on a giant outdoor board and took selfies as a cruise ship passed.
Before the event ended, they even participated in a Kinnick Wave, letting hospitalized children in Iowa know they remain in the thoughts of fans attending the bowl.
The also listened as radio analyst Ed Podolak suggested that Iowa “may need to do some interesting things on offense to stand in there and slug it out’’ with a talented Mississippi State defense.
“Is there anybody left in Iowa?’’ University of Iowa president Bruce Harreld asked the crowd, joining director of athletics Gary Barta in thanking the crowd for their support and the city of Tampa for its hospitality.
“Turnouts like this are among the reasons bowls like Iowa,’’ Barta said. “Our fans have always supported our program and look at the crowd, that’s the case again this year.’’
Once the Hawkeye Huddle ended, fans migrated to the nearby Ybor City area where a crowd of 10,000 was expected for an evening parade that included appearances by marching bands from both Outback Bowl universities and 15 high school bands participating in bowl activities.
The parade marked the final event in a day that began with an appearance at Busch Gardens for the Hawkeye Marching Band and its second-year drum major, Analisa Iole of Marshalltown, Iowa.
“I was here two years ago as part of the band and this is a great bowl for us with so many fun and different events to participate in,’’ Iole said. “The crowd here, the crowd at the parade, everybody is in a great mood and gearing up for the main event, the game.’’