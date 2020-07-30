Husch Blackwell report: Hawkeye football program 'perpetuated racial biases, over-monitored players'; read full report

Iowa president Bruce Harreld said the report indicates that change must occur within the Iowa football program.

“I have read the report and it is clear that the climate and culture must and will change within our football program,’’ Harreld said. “Our student-athletes must have the ability to be true to themselves, and we cannot and will not tolerate a systemic process that inhibits authenticity.’’

Harreld said the identified issues in the report will be addressed.

“We have and will continue to address personnel matters, and we have started and will continue the needed change in our football program,’’ Harreld said.

Statement from Kirk Ferentz

In a statement Thursday morning, Kirk Ferentz apologized to players who were impacted.

“This review brings us face to face with allegations of uneven treatment, where our culture that mandated uniformity caused many Black players to feel they were unable to show up as their authentic selves,’’ Ferentz said. “I want to apologize for the pain and frustration they felt at a time when I was trusted to help each of them become a better player and a better person.’’