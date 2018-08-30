Jack Heflin has had Saturday circled on his calendar for quite some time.
It’s been that way since Feb. 3, 2016 to be exact, the date Heflin put his signature on a letter of intent which sent him to Northern Illinois after competing in high school for the Erie-Prophetstown program.
“I grew up in a family full of Iowa fans and my dream has always been to play at Kinnick Stadium,’’ Heflin said. “I watched Hawkeye football on Saturdays growing up in Prophetstown and they were my team. I’m chomping at the bit to get over there.’’
Heflin and the Huskies open the season Saturday at Iowa, taking the field for a 2:40 p.m. game match-up with the Hawkeyes.
He went to a handful of games at Iowa growing up and the sophomore defensive tackle expects more than 50 family members and friends to be in attendance at Kinnick Stadium.
They’ll take it all in as Heflin gets a chance to live a dream as part of a Northern Illinois program which has won six of its last 10 games against Big Ten opponents.
“Getting recruited and then not getting recruited, I ended up in a great place at Northern and this is the next-best thing,’’ Heflin said. “I’m going to get two chances in my life to play at Kinnick (Northern Illinois plays there in 2020 as well) and I expect to make the most of them.’’
One of six returning starters on the Huskies’ defense from last season’s 8-5 team, Heflin missed spring practices after dealing with a back injury suffered during offseason conditioning.
He worked his way back onto the field in June and has spent the weeks since working to rebuild his strength numbers to where they were at the end of last season.
“It was a little setback, but I feel like I’m all the way back now,’’ Heflin said. “It felt to be out on the field in camp. It was the first time in a while to be out there and it was good to get back and work to improve.’’
Heflin, now 6-foot-3 and 298 pounds, worked his way back onto the Northern Illinois depth chart during preseason camp and now shares a second-team tackle spot with senior Devin Webster.
He knows what to expect Saturday.
“Iowa is known for its hogs up front on both sides of the ball, physical, big linemen working together, a lot of small-town kids who are all about the Hawkeyes and playing with passion,’’ Heflin said. “We’ve got to be ready for that.’’
The Huskies experienced some of the same a year ago, scoring the first 14 points in a 21-17 win at Nebraska.
“We look forward to competing against Big Ten teams and just like I’m sure they’ll be ready to go, get after it against somebody else, we will be, too,’’ Heflin said.