Iowa Minnesota Football

FILE: Iowa tight end Tommy Kujawa, left, and Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks celebrate their 48-31 win against Minnesota by carrying the Floyd of Rosedale rivalry trophy across the field after Saturday's game in Minneapolis.

 AP

Today’s Hawkeye 10@10 is all about the bacon.

As the Iowa and Minnesota football teams prepare for Saturday’s 3 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium, there is more than a win on the line. The victory will earn possession of the iconic Floyd of Rosedale and the Hawkeye state’s favorite Hampshire hog is the subject of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.

Your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes is delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at Hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa.

Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:

1. Iowa and Minnesota will be playing for Floyd of Rosedale for the 85th time Saturday.

With the bronze pig on the line, the Golden Gophers have a 42-40-2 edge in a series which has seen the Hawkeyes win 14 of the last 18 games.

“It’s a big game because it’s a trophy game,’’ Iowa offensive guard Kyle Schott said. “We want to keep our hands on as many trophies as possible.’’

Saturday marks the first time since 2003 that both teams will take the field nationally ranked. Minnesota is ranked seventh this week and Iowa is 23rd in the Associated Press poll.

2. When residing in Iowa, Floyd of Rosedale typically is located in the lobby of the Iowa football performance center.

Its publicly displayed on its own case, and until this week sat adjacent to cases holding the Cy-Hawk Trophy that Iowa earned with its 18-17 win over Iowa State earlier this season and The Heroes Game Trophy the Hawkeyes retained following a win over Nebraska last season.

Per usual, Floyd hasn’t been its normal spot this week.

Iowa’s traveling trophies are typically moved to the strength and conditioning area of the facility during game week, a reminder of what’s on the line in a given week.

3. During trophy-game weeks, Iowa players typically believe that trophy doesn’t belong to either competing school.

“It’s something you have to earn that week,’’ Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley said. “It’s up for grabs.’’

4. One of college football’s most iconic trophies was a byproduct of a bet between governors of Iowa and Minnesota, who had hopes of calming down fan bases in what had grown into a nasty rivalry.

Things had intensified to the point where Minnesota coach Bernie Bierman threatened to end the series.

Minnesota Gov. Floyd Olson, in an attempt to lighten the tension, made a bet with Iowa Gov. Clyde Herring, offering a Minnesota prize hog if Iowa was able to upset Minnesota in a 1935 game between the teams.

Herring accepted, and joked in his response that it might be hard to find a prize hog in Minnesota if Iowa won the game.

Minnesota won the game 13-6 and the following week, Herring delivered a live hog to the Minnesota capitol building in St. Paul and took it inside where he presented it to Olson.

Herring told Olson he had named the hog “Floyd’’ after the Minnesota governor and “Rosedale’’ for the animal’s Iowa birthplace.

5. The real Floyd of Rosedale didn’t end up on the training table at Minnesota.

Olson eventually decided to give the Hampshire hog away to the winner of an essay contest and winner chose to give the hog to the University of Minnesota.

It avoided being carved up in a dormitory cafeteria.

The university sold Floyd of Rosedale to a Minnesota farmer for $50 and Floyd became breeding stock.

Floyd, the pig, died in 1936 and was buried near a plot of spruce trees on the southeastern Minnesota farm located about six miles north of the Iowa border.

6. The bronze likeness of Floyd of Rosedale that is traded between the Hawkeyes and Gophers today was commissioned by Minnesota Gov. Floyd Olson shortly after he received the real deal.

The image was created by St. Paul sculptor Charles Brioscho and has been carted back and forth between Iowa City and Minneapolis annually for the game between the two programs.

7. Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent grew up in Key West, Florida, where playing football for a pig gets lost in a warm sea breeze.

The Hawkeye running back received a history lesson on Floyd of Rosedale a year ago.

“I had to a presentation on the trophy, researching the history of it and everything,’’ Sargent said. “I learned a lot. It was a pretty cool deal.’’

Sargent said coach Kirk Ferentz assigned him the task of preparing the report and sharing the information with the team.

“We do those types of things, getting a chance to learn about the history of the program,’’ Sargent said. “It was a good lesson.’’

8. The trophy Iowa and Minnesota play for, Floyd of Rosedale, is a bronze pig that is 21 inches long and stands 15 inches high on top of its wooden base.

The trophy weighs in at 98.3 pounds.

The trophy that is typically carted around by a couple of linemen once the game is won actually weighs less than the real deal.

The average market weight of gilts and barrows in 2018 was 285.2 pounds.

9. When it comes to pork production, Iowa has a distinct advantage over its neighbor to the north.

According to the most recent numbers, Iowa had a nation-leading inventory of 23,500,000 hogs as of March.

By comparison, Minnesota farmers had an inventory of 8,700,000 hogs, ranking third in the nation behind Iowa and North Carolina.

10. And bringing home the bacon is a sweet reward for victory.

“There’s nothing better than running over to claim a trophy,’’ Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore said. “There’ no better feeling in the world because you know you’ve earned it by beating a rival.’’

