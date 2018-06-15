IOWA CITY — Nate Stanley believes his feet may just be the key to developing a more accurate arm.
The Iowa quarterback is concentrating this summer on the continued development of his game, something which includes improved footwork that he believes will position him to complete passes at a higher percentage this fall.
"The feet drive the shoulders," Stanley said Tuesday as the Hawkeyes began summer work that will lead to Iowa’s Sept. 1 season opener against Northern Illinois.
He said the positioning of his feet impacted his accuracy a year ago as a first-year starter, and Stanley hopes developing proper footwork will help him improve on his 54.8-percent completion rate from last season.
"It’s something that (quarterbacks coach Ken) O’Keefe talks about all the time," Stanley said. "Footwork is what makes everything else go."
As he breaks down tape of his game performances from last season, Stanley sees that and understands what O’Keefe is driving at while he works to develop his abilities behind center.
Stanley directed the Hawkeyes to an 8-5 record last season as a sophomore, and the 26 touchdown passes he threw while completing 196-of-351 passes for 2,437 yards left him one shy of matching Iowa’s single-season record held by Chuck Long.
While he threw five touchdown passes in wins over Iowa State and Ohio State and quarterbacked the Hawkeyes to their first bowl victory since 2010, it’s what didn’t happen that drives the 6-foot-4, 242-pound Wisconsin native.
Stanley believes he left some opportunities on the field, providing room for growth.
That fuels his offseason motivation.
"There’s a lot of work to do," Stanley said.
As he breaks down tape, he studies how his feet are placed as he drops back to pass and also watches where his feet are as he releases the ball.
Stanley is looking for drops that are sharp and decisive, measuring both the proper distance in length and the correct number of steps.
He has found that a bad step when he drops back to pass, even before he begins to pull his arm back to throw the ball, can lead to an incompletion.
"It can be pretty intricate, but it does make a difference, and it is all there on tape to see," Stanley said.
With the start of game preparations still weeks away, Stanley is finding the time to make the most of studying his own habits and working on areas where he sees room for growth both as prepares to pass and as he executes the pass.
That has led to a focus on fundamentals, something Stanley welcomes.
"I’ve really looked at what I did last year. I’m seeing what I did good and what I can improve on. In things that weren’t so good, I got back to step one and really relearned it," Stanley said.
He’s also working to develop stronger connections with Hawkeye receivers, both newcomers and the returning pass catchers Stanley said made him look better than he was at times a year ago.
"I’m working to build on ball placement. My completion percentage is something that can be a lot higher, and that starts with throwing the ball where it was intended to be," Stanley said.
"There were times when receivers made the catch even when the ball wasn’t where it was intended to be so it’s just really trying to be pinpoint accurate on the ball placements."
The focus this past week has been on strength and conditioning work, with summer on-field group work beginning next week.
"I’m anxious to spend a lot of time trying to become more consistent as a quarterback and getting things down with our receivers," Stanley said. "The guys who were here in the spring, they’ve made a lot of improvement, and I hear a lot of good things about the new guys. I’m excited to throw some balls to them, too."
Mostly, Stanley welcomes the chance to work and improve.
"It’s a good time of year to get a lot done. You’re not getting ready for that next opponent. You’re just working to get yourself ready to compete at a higher level," Stanley said. "We all have work to do and this is a great time to do it."