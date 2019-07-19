CHICAGO — Kirk Ferentz suggested at the Big Ten kickoff this morning that while the world around has changed, the core reasons for success in football are no different now than they were when he attended his first kickoff 21 summers ago.
"There are all sort of new bells and whistles, but when you come down to it, it's like pedaling a bike, the way you do that hasn't changed,'' Ferentz said.
"How we train, how we practice, the media coverage ... all those things are different and have changed. But the basics, the fundamentals, they are constant. They haven't changed in that amount of time.''
As Iowa players continue to push through the end of summer work that precedes the start of fall camp in early August, that focus on the fundamentals remains no different than it was 21 summers ago.
Ferentz likes where his team is currently at as it completes the summer phase of its year.
He said it has progressed at a steady pace since offseason work began in January, showing the type of growth which is necessary for a team build the foundation for success during the regular season.
"Historically, if we're going to have a good football team, we have to win close games and we have to improvement driven.''
The Hawkeyes continued to work toward that as Ferentz was joined by Michael Ojemudia, Nate Stanley and Toren Young on Friday at the Big Ten's 48th annual kickoff event.
Ferentz said conditioning work the rest of the team went through Friday in Iowa City was moved to early-morning hours to avoid the excessive heat.
He mentioned later Friday morning that the group has shown progress from his vantage point this summer.
"We're able to watch guys at this time of year and there are things you can see that you take note of,'' Ferentz said. "You can see the demeanor that guys approach things with, the you can see the growth. There are things you see that make you feel good, and there can be things that cause some concern.''
Ferentz said there is no update at this point as to whether Michigan transfer Oliver Martin will be eligible to play for Iowa this fall.
He likes what he has seen so far of a receiver who Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh said topped his team's depth chart following spring practices.
While the NCAA determines if Martin will be eligible to play immediately, Ferentz said Iowa will proceed preparing to play without him.
"It will be a bonus if he can play,'' Ferentz said.
