TAMPA, Fla. — Joe Moorhead sees a lot of his own Mississippi State football team when he watches Iowa on tape.
Kirk Ferentz sees a lot of his own Iowa football team when he watches Mississippi State on tape.
Two stout defenses, both ranked among the nation’s elite in stopping the run and keeping opponents off the scoreboard.
Two offenses predicated around running the football effectively, both hardened by working against standout defenses on the practice field throughout the season.
Mirror images in many ways, right down to their 8-4 records, Iowa and Mississippi State will look to find an edge today when they take the field at Raymond James Stadium at 11 a.m. for the Outback Bowl.
“Looking at their defense, it’s like looking at the defense we go against every day in practice,’’ Iowa center Keegan Render said. “They’re good, but so are the guys we go up against every day.’’
Bulldogs running back Kylin Hill sees the same thing.
“One of the best defenses we’ve faced all season is the one we take the practice field with every day,’’ Hill said. “That has to make you better because you’re tested all time, find a way to move the ball against a top-level defense. It isn’t easy, but it’s helped us grow as an offense.’’
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley believes the same thing.
“When you work against a defense likes our well, over time you improve and you find ways to become better because they don’t give you much of a choice,’’ Stanley said. “Playing against our defense in practice has helped our offense. It’s a constant test.’’
And in this match up, the first-ever meeting between Iowa and Mississippi State?
“You feel a little bit like you know what you’re getting into because you’ve faced a similar defense every day,’’ Stanley said. “They have their nuances, but that’s the case every game. But, they’re definitely built to stop the run and we know we want to run the football.’’
So do the Bulldogs, with quarterback Nick Fitzgerald averaging just under 50 percent of the 226.4 yards per game Mississippi State has rushed for in Moorhead’s first season.
“Our objective is to come out and establish the run, and while we know that they’ve been pretty good at stopping the run, that is where it all starts for us,’’ Fitzgerald said.
Iowa ranks seventh in the nation in defending the ground game, surrendering 102.8 yards per game on the ground.
Mississippi State isn’t far behind, ninth nationally while allowing 104.2 rushing yards per game.
Both thrive on a physical approach to the game.
Both teams like to turn opponents over.
The Hawkeyes rank in the second among power-five programs in forcing the opponent turn the ball over on 22.06 percent of their possessions.
The Bulldogs? They are third at 21.95 percent.
The similarities have been topics of conversation even among coaches.
Moorhead, who dealt with the Hawkeye defense the previous two seasons while working as the offensive coordinator at Penn State, said Iowa’s defensive production “stacks up with anybody in the country.’’
The Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator, Bob Shoop, caught a glimpse of Iowa while working at Penn State in 2014 and 2015.
“They do a lot of what we like to do and that creates an interesting chess match,’’ Shoop said.
Shoop believes Mississippi State’s edge may come from how seldom it lines up in its base 4-3 defense.
“We ran our base defense on 73 snaps this season, so they’ve seen on tape how we handle those personnel groups that they typically utilize about six times a game,’’ Shoop said. “That’s a pretty small sampling for them to work off of.’’
Shoop said Iowa should be ready for one thing.
“We’ll match toughness with anybody,’’ he said. “We’re physical and our guys run to the ball well. Those characteristics withstand the test of time no matter what kind of offense you play against.’’
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker doesn’t dispute that.
“We know they like to run the quarterback a lot, but defense is about playing all 11 guys,’’ Parker said. “You have to cover them all and that doesn’t change. I think our guys are up for the challenge. It’s a tough match-up. They’re big up front and they have good skill people. It’s a good test for our guys.’’
The Hawkeyes are counting on that.
“They’re a good team from a good conference and if you want to win a game like this, you have to be on top of your game,’’ Iowa cornerback Matt Hankins said. “You’ve got to fulfill your responsibilities. You’ve got to avoid mistakes. You’ve got to work together. If we do that, we’re going to give ourselves a chance.’’