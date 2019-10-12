IOWA CITY — There was an impassioned pregame speech by former quarterback Ricky Stanzi.
There were some shiny, new, totally gold, glow-in-the-dark uniforms.
There was the clever striped look of the stands with the fans alternately wearing gold or black depending on what section they were seated in.
If that wasn’t enough, there was that moment early in the second quarter when Iowa’s 2009 Orange Bowl team was introduced, including former Pleasant Valley star Brett Greenwood, a star safety on that team. Greenwood, who was disabled by a heart arrhythmia in 2011, courageously stood on his own while flanked by Pat Angerer and Joe Conklin, two other Quad-Cities-bred players from that squad, as the crowd roared its approval.
It’s not as though there wasn’t cause for members of the current Iowa football team to be inspired and excited Saturday night.
And the Hawkeyes did appear to be very motivated when the game began and at other times during the evening.
It didn’t last.
Tenth-ranked Penn State took Iowa’s best shot early in the contest, brushed it off, then cranked out a methodical 17-12 victory to spoil another of those magical night game atmospheres at Kinnick Stadium.
In the end, the only real magic was that Iowa’s hopes for a spot in the Big Ten championship game pretty much disappeared.
It left many to wonder how good the current Hawkeyes really are.
They’re undoubtedly going to be good enough to handle upcoming opponents such as Purdue and Illinois, and it certainly doesn’t appear as though Nebraska and Northwestern are going to be monumental obstacles.
But Saturday afforded a chance for the Hawkeyes to make a real statement about their prowess, to show that last week’s stinker at Michigan was an anomaly. It was a chance to show they are a top-level Big Ten team instead of just an above-average squad destined to spend the holidays at the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl or the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl.
As we said, there were moments when the Hawkeyes looked really good Saturday, at least on one side of the ball.
There seems little question this team has a championship caliber defense. It has allowed just 27 points in the past two weeks against ranked teams.
The Hawkeyes didn’t allow a first down until a minute-and-a-half remained in the first quarter. They didn’t give up a completed pass until a minute-and-a-half into the second quarter. They got two sacks on Penn State’s first series after having only seven in the first five games of the season.
Even when Penn State did score, it’s not as though the defense got gouged. All 10 of the Nittany Lions’ second-half points were the result of turnovers by the Iowa offense.
About that offense: It’s not very good right now.
It’s certainly not very balanced.
In these two back-to-back defeats, the Hawkeyes had 546 yards passing but only 71 rushing.
They have a veteran quarterback who wasn’t totally awful Saturday — Nate Stanley completed 25 of 43 passes for 286 yards — but the running attack is almost non-existent and the offensive line isn’t up to the usual Iowa standards.
All of that was improved over the previous game at Michigan, but it still wasn’t good enough to get a statement-making victory.
The touchdown the Hawkeyes scored with 2 minutes, 31 seconds remaining — on a phenomenal 33-yard catch by Brandon Smith, by the way — was their first TD since September.
It was the sort of spectacular pitch-and-catch that Stanzi used to perpetrate with Marvin McNutt and Derrell Johnson-Koulianos.
Stanzi, who was undefeated in three career starts against Penn State, served as the Hawkeyes’ honorary captain for the game and delivered an emotional speech to the players. He told them that they needed to do more than just hunt, as they did at Michigan. They had to eat, they had to be hungry.
In a pregame radio interview, he recalled the importance of the Hawkeyes’ 2008 game against Penn State in another of those mystical night-time scenes at Kinnick. Daniel Murray kicked a 31-yard field goal as time ran out to secure a 24-23 victory that served as a springboard to future glories.
“That was a big opportunity for our team,’’ Stanzi said. “We didn’t really have an identity yet. That season was kind of up and down, but once we were able to win that game we were able to get into a momentum that carried on into 2009.’’
It could have been the same way Saturday.
But it wasn’t.
