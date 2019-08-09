051519-qct-spt-iowa-caravan-005

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz listens to questions from members of the media during the Hawkeye Fan Event at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf in May.

Hawkeyes at a glance

Coach: Kirk Ferentz, 152-101 entering 21st season at Iowa, 164-122 entering 24th season overall

2018 record: 9-4, 5-4 Big Ten (tied for second, West), beat Mississippi State 27-22 in the Outback Bowl

Returning starters: Offense 6, Defense 4, Specialists 2

Returning offensive starters, with career starts in parentheses: QB Nate Stanley, sr. (26), RB Mekhi Sargent, jr. (4); WR Brandon Smith, jr. (12); OG Cole Banwart, jr. (7); OT Alaric Jackson, jr. (24); OT Tristan Wirfs, jr. (20)

Returning defensive starters: LB Djimon Colbert, soph. (10); CB Matt Hankins, jr. (10); CB Michael Ojemudia, sr. (10); SS Geno Stone, jr. (8)

Returning starting specialists: P Colten Rastetter, sr. (24); LS Jackson Subbert, sr. (13)

2019 schedule

Aug. 31 – Miami (Ohio), 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 7 – Rutgers, 11 a.m.

Sept. 14 – at Iowa State, 3 p.m.

Sept. 28 – Middle Tennessee State, TBA

Oct. 5 – at Michigan 11 a.m.

Oct. 12 – Penn State, TBA

Oct. 19  Purdue, 11 a.m.

Oct. 26  at Northwestern, 11 a.m.

Nov. 9 – at Wisconsin, TBA

Nov. 16  Minnesota, TBA

Nov. 23 – Illinois, TBA

Nov. 29  at Nebraska, 1:30 p.m.

