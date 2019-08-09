Hawkeyes at a glance
Coach: Kirk Ferentz, 152-101 entering 21st season at Iowa, 164-122 entering 24th season overall
2018 record: 9-4, 5-4 Big Ten (tied for second, West), beat Mississippi State 27-22 in the Outback Bowl
Returning starters: Offense 6, Defense 4, Specialists 2
Returning offensive starters, with career starts in parentheses: QB Nate Stanley, sr. (26), RB Mekhi Sargent, jr. (4); WR Brandon Smith, jr. (12); OG Cole Banwart, jr. (7); OT Alaric Jackson, jr. (24); OT Tristan Wirfs, jr. (20)
Returning defensive starters: LB Djimon Colbert, soph. (10); CB Matt Hankins, jr. (10); CB Michael Ojemudia, sr. (10); SS Geno Stone, jr. (8)
Returning starting specialists: P Colten Rastetter, sr. (24); LS Jackson Subbert, sr. (13)
2019 schedule
Aug. 31 – Miami (Ohio), 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 – Rutgers, 11 a.m.
Sept. 14 – at Iowa State, 3 p.m.
Sept. 28 – Middle Tennessee State, TBA
Oct. 5 – at Michigan 11 a.m.
Oct. 12 – Penn State, TBA
Oct. 19 – Purdue, 11 a.m.
Oct. 26 – at Northwestern, 11 a.m.
Nov. 9 – at Wisconsin, TBA
Nov. 16 – Minnesota, TBA
Nov. 23 – Illinois, TBA
Nov. 29 – at Nebraska, 1:30 p.m.