Key play
With 8 minutes, 42 seconds remaining in the game and Mississippi State driving for a potential go-ahead touchdown, Iowa free safety Jake Gervase intercepted a Nick Fitzgerald pass in the end zone after the ball rattled off of the intended receiver and returned it 28 yards. The Hawkeyes turned the Bulldogs’ third turnover of the day into a Miguel Recinos field goal that provided Iowa with its winning margin.
Key stat
Mississippi State was its own worst enemy at times, penalized eight times for 90 yards against an Iowa team that was not penalized once. Two of the Bulldogs' penalties — an unsportsmanlike penalty on Kobe Jones for a throat slash following a tackle for a loss and a targeting call on Maurice Smitherman — occurred during a drive which led the Hawkeyes to the first three of their 17 second-quarter points and cut into the 6-0 lead Mississippi State had opened.
Quotable
"We let them do the talking, and we let our actions speak for themselves. It seemed like they had a lot of things to say all day, but we just played the game, stuck to what we were supposed to do and it led us to the ‘W’ we wanted." — Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston