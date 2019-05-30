Iowa will kickoff its 2019 football schedule under the lights.
The Hawkeyes’ Aug. 31 season opener against Miami (Ohio) at Kinnick Stadium will kickoff at 6:30 p.m., one of seven starting times for games during the upcoming season announced today.
The start time for Iowa’s Sept. 7 Big Ten opener at home against Rutgers and a Sept. 14 game at Iowa State have also been set. The game against the Scarlet Knights will begin at 11 a.m. and the Cy-Hawk Series match-up at Jack Trice Stadium has been set for a 3 p.m. kickoff.
Each of Iowa’s first three games will be televised by FS1.
The only home game start time that has been determined is the homecoming game against Purdue on Oct. 19. That game will kickoff at 11 a.m.
Iowa will also kickoff at 11 a.m. when it plays at Michigan on Oct. 5 and at Northwestern on Oct. 26.
The Heroes Game match-up against Nebraska on Nov. 29 will start at 1:30 p.m. and will be televised by BTN.
All other game times and television assignments will be announced at a later date.