Iowa 27, Mississippi State 22
Mississippi State;6;0;13;3;--;22
Iowa;0;17;7;3;--;27
First quarter
Mississippi State – Jace Christmann 44-yard FG. Drive – 10 plays, 39 yards, 4:50. Time remaining – 6:37. Key plays – Nick Fitzgerald 16-yard run to the Iowa 45-yard line; Aeris Williams 3-yard carry on fourth-and-2 to the Iowa 34. Score – Mississippi State 3-0
Mississippi State – Christmann 42-yard FG. Drive – 9 plays, 23 yards, 3:54. Time remaining – 0:45. Key plays – A 12-yard punt put the ball in the Bulldogs’ hands at the Iowa 47-yard line; Fitzgerald three carries for 11 yards including a 4-yard gain on a third-and-2 for the only first down of the drive. Score – Mississippi State 6-0
Second quarter
Iowa – Miguel Recinos 44-yard FG. Drive – 10 plays, 49 yards, 5:43. Time remaining – 10:02. Key plays – An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Kobe Jones and a targeting call on Maurice Smitherman accounted for 30 of Iowa’s yards on a drive helped by a 7-yard pass from Nate Stanley to Nick Easley on third-and-10 to set up the field goal. Score – Mississippi State 6-3
Iowa – Easley 75-yard pass from Stanley. Recinos kick. Drive – 1 play, 75 yards, 0:11. Time remaining – 7:55. Key play – Iowa’s first first-down pass attempt of the game saw Easley get open in play action for the score. Iowa 10-6
Iowa – Ihmir Smith-Marsette 15-pass from Stanley. Recinos kick. Drive – 2 plays, 13 yards, 0:42. Key play – A.J. Epenesa sacked Fitzgerald for a 7-yard loss, forces a fumble recovered by Chauncey Golston at the Mississippi State 13-yard line. Score – Iowa 17-6
Third quarter
Mississippi State – Kylin Hill 1-yard pass from Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald pass incomplete. Drive – 3 plays, 6 yards, 1:12. Time remaining – 11:26. Key play – Willie Gay Jr. intercepted a pass by Stanley, who made the touchdown-saving tackle following a 46-yard return to the Iowa 6. Score – Iowa 17-12
Mississippi State – Fitzgerald 33-yard run. Christmann kick. Drive – 1 play, 33 yards, 0:12. Time remaining – 11:08. Key play – Mark McLaurin recovered an Ihmir Smith-Marsette fumble on the kickoff return. Score – Mississippi State 19-17
Iowa – Easley 8-yard pass from Stanley. Recinos kick. Drive – 6 plays, 32 yards, 2:44. Time remaining – 1:55. Key plays – Golston intercepted a Fitzgerald pass tipped by Anthony Nelson to give Iowa possession at the Mississippi State 32; Stanley carries for a three yards on fourth-and-1 from the 11. Score – Iowa 24-19
Fourth quarter
Mississippi State – Christmann 20-yard FG. Drive – 5 plays, 49 yards, 2:20. Time remaining – 12:04. Key plays – Fitzgerald 51-yard pass to Stephen Guidry to the Iowa 1-yard line. Score – Iowa 24-22
Iowa – Recinos 40-yard FG. Drive – 6 plays, 50 yards, 2:51. Time remaining – 5:51. Key play – Jake Gervase intercepted a Fitzgerald pass in the end zone, returned it 28 yards; T.J. Hockenson consecutive catches of 20 and 22 yards to open the drive. Score – Iowa 27-22
A – 40,518
Team statistics
;MS;IA
First downs;15;11
Rushes-yards;42-190;20-(-15)
Passing yards;152;214
Comp-Att-Int;14-32-2;21-31-1
Total yards;342;199
Return yards;48;32
Punts-avg.;5-50.4;7-34.4
Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1
Penalties-yards;8-90;0-0
Possession time;33:34;26:26
Individual statistics
Rushing
Mississippi State -- Nick Fitzgerald 20-103, Kylin Hill 12-43, Aeris Williams 6-22, Nick Gibson 1-12, Keytaon Thompson 3-10
Iowa -- Toren Young 3-7, Ivory Kelly-Martin 5-0, Team 1-(-1), Mekhi Sargent 7-(-3), Nate Stanley 4-(-18)
Passing
Mississippi State -- Fitzgerald 14-32-2-152-1
Iowa -- Stanley 21-31-1-214-3
Receiving
Mississippi State -- Williams 3-19, Hill 3-12, Osirus Mitchell 2-42, Deddrick Thomas 2-16, Justin Johnson 2-5, Stephen Guidry 1-51, Farrod Green 1-7
Iowa -- Nick Easley 8-104, Ihmir Smith-Marsette 4-29, T.J. Hockenson 3-43, Brandon Smith 3-33, Young 2-1, Sargent 1-4
Tackle leaders
Mississippi State -- Johnathan Abram 4-2-6, Cam Dantlzer 4-1-5, C.J. Morgan 4-0-4, Braxton Hoyett 4-0-4, Willie Gay Jr. 2-2-4, Jeffery Simmons 1-3-4
Iowa -- Matt Hankins 7-2-9, Michael Ojemudia 5-3-8, Jack Hockaday 4-2-6, Jake Gervase 4-2-6, Amani Hooker 3-3-6, Parker Hesse 2-4-6