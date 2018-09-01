What: Iowa State
Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City
When: Saturday, 4 p.m.
TV: Fox
FYI: Iowa will look at adding to its string of three straight wins in a Cy-Hawk series which has seen the road team earn victories in five of the last six years, including a 44-41 overtime win by Iowa last season. Third-year coach Matt Campbell’s team returns 15 starters from an 8-5 team which won the Liberty Bowl, building around returning quarterback Kyle Kempt and a pair of backs who have earned all-Big 12 honors in previous seasons, David Montgomery and Mike Warren. Kempt, granted a sixth season of eligibility last spring, returns one of his top targets in Hakeem Butler. Defensively, all-Big 12 cornerbacks Brian Peavy and D’Andre Payne are among six returning starters.