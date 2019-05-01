Iowa filled the vacancy on its football coaching staff by hiring a veteran coach whose two sons already know about being a Hawkeye.
Jay Niemann, the defensive coordinator at Rutgers the last three years and the father of Hawkeye linebackers Ben and Nick Niemann, was named Wednesday night as the Hawkeyes' assistant defensive line coach and assistant recruiting coordinator.
Hired after spending this spring coaching linebackers at Wyoming, Niemann fills the staff spot that opened when Reese Morgan retired earlier this spring.
"We had an excellent pool of candidates, but one clearly stood out to us, Jay Niemann," coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement announcing the hire. "Few coaches in college football today have Jay's extensive defensive experience."
Niemann, an Avoca, Iowa, native who played linebacker at Iowa State from 1979-82, began his coaching career at Western Washington in 1985.
His extensive coaching resume includes stops as an assistant at Drake and Northern Iowa as well as working as the head coach at Simpson from 2002-07.
Following time at Hardin-Simmons, he was the defensive coordinator at Northern Illinois from 2011-15 before leaving for Rutgers.
Iowa recruited Niemann's sons during his time at Northern Illinois. Ben Niemann played at Iowa from 2014-17 and now plays for the Kansas City Chiefs while Nick Niemann is preparing for his junior season with the Hawkeyes.
"I've known Jay for years, first as a coach and then as a parent when I recruited both of his sons," Ferentz said. "I've always been impressed with him. He will be a good fit with our staff."
Niemann will assist Kelvin Bell in coaching Iowa defensive linemen. Bell was promoted to be the Hawkeye defensive line coach in late March after assisting Morgan for three seasons.