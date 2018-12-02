Iowa's football season will end in familiar territory, playing in the Outback Bowl for the sixth time in 15 years, while Iowa State will complete its season for the first time ever in the Alamo Bowl.
The Hawkeyes and Cyclones accepted bowl invitations this afternoon.
Iowa will face first-time participant Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl in New Year's Day in Tampa, Fla., returning to a bowl the Hawkeyes have played in three times in the last six years.
The Hawkeyes are part of a game that pairs two 8-4 teams. It is scheduled for an 11 a.m. kickoff at Raymond James Stadium and will be televised by ESPN2.
In the Alamo Bowl, Iowa State will meet Washington State in San Antonio in a match-up of 8-4 teams.
The Cyclones, ranked 25th in this week's Associated Press poll, will take the field at the Alamodome at 8 p.m. on Dec. 28 for a game that will be televised by ESPN.
Tickets for the Outback Bowl are priced between $80-170, while Alamo Bowl tickets are priced between $85-135. Iowa State has announced plans to offer its students $50 tickets with the athletics department subsidizing the price difference.
Coaches at both schools have news conferences scheduled for later this afternoon. Return to qctimes.com for additional details.