Key play
In a 3-0 game, Toren Young was ready when Iowa put the football in the sophomore running back’s hands for the first time this season. Young proved elusive as he responded with a 40-yard run which moved the ball to the Northern Illinois 12-yard line, positioning the Hawkeyes to score their first touchdown four snaps later on a Nate Stanley pass to Noah Fant.
Key stat
Led by the effort and depth of the front four, Iowa’s defense never let the Northern Illinois ground game get going. The Huskies were held to an average of 2.8 yards on their 36 carries and were limited to 101 rushing yards for the game. The Hawkeyes’ defensive work included limiting Northern Illinois to 38 rushing yards in the second half.
Quotable
“It was a tremendous honor to be able to here and be a part of a historic win for coach (Kirk) Ferentz. It’s an honor to play for a coach who had such respect for the opposition, such great character. We had to work for the win, but that is the way it is every week and it was good to be able to celebrate it with coach Ferentz.’’ – Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse