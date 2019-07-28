With a commitment Sunday from an instate linebacker, the Iowa football program has landed two of the state's top five rated prospects in the Class of 2021.
Jaden Harrell, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker from Urbandale, verbally committed to Iowa coaches while joining a number of other 2021 recruits at the Hawkeye Tailgater, a summer recruiting event for underclassmen held on the Iowa campus.
He announced his commitment publicly on Twitter.
"I am excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Iowa," Harrell wrote. "I would like to thank all of my coaches, teammates, friends and family that have helped me get to where I am."
The first defensive player to commit to Iowa's 2021 recruiting class, Harrell selected the Hawkeyes over an offer from Nebraska.
He had also made unofficial visits to Iowa State and Kansas State.
Harrell was dominant last fall as a sophomore linebacker for an Urbandale team which finished 6-4, leading the team with 67.5 tackles. That effort included eight tackles for a loss and two sacks.
Both Rivals and 247Sports rank Harrell as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale. He is listed by 247Sports as the 13th-best inside linebacker prospect in the country.
Both scouting organizations rank him among the top-five prospects in the state in the Class of 2021 with Rivals ranking him third and 247Sports having him fifth among instate prospects.
Iowa previously received a commitment from the second-ranked Iowa prep in that class, offensive lineman Connor Colby of Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
Iowa's first 2021 commitment also came from an offensive lineman, Gennings Dunker of Lena-Winslow High School in northwest Illinois.