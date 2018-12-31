Five things to watch
Nick Fitzgerald's decisions: A third-year starter, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound senior quarterback is Mississippi State's leading rusher. He has recorded 20 100-yard rushing games in his career, the most by a QB in SEC history. Completing 52.6 percent of his 249 passes for 1,615 yards and 15 touchdowns, he's carried the ball 201 times this season for 1,018 yards and 12 scores. Fitzgerald has been intercepted seven times.
T.J. Hockenson's encore: After leading Iowa with 46 receptions and 717 receiving yards, the John Mackey Award winner finds himself with a bit of a role change in the Hawkeyes' season finale. All-American Noah Fant's decision to leave the team and declare for the NFL draft could impact how Iowa's other all-American tight end is utilized and defended in the Outback Bowl. Nate Wieting is now the back-up.
Iowa's pickoff parity: After leading the nation in interceptions in 2017, the Hawkeyes currently share the national lead with Boston College and Maryland with 18 picks this season. Iowa has averaged two interceptions per game in its last eight games. It has been a group effort, with Amani Hooker and Geno Stone sharing the team lead with four apiece and Jake Gervase and Michael Ojemudia recording three picks.
Johnathan Abram's pressure: A second-team all-SEC choice, the hard-hitting senior safety leads Mississippi State with 93 tackles and led all SEC safeties with a passer rating of 41.6 allowed over his 40 targets. A projected first-round NFL draft pick, Abram has recorded 7.5 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks and has broken up five passes in addition to intercepting a pair and both forcing and recovering a fumble.
Iowa's ground game: Mekhi Sargent, Toren Young and Ivory Kelly-Martin have combined for 1,719 of the Hawkeyes' 1,944 rushing yards this season and the ability of the Hawkeyes to get something going on the ground will be significant. Iowa averages 162 rushing yards per game, a number that will tested by a defense that allows 104.3 rushing yards per game and has surrendered more than 150 rushing yards just once this season.
-- Steve Batterson