Iowa 33, Northern Illinois 7
Northern Illinois;0;0;0;7;--;7
Iowa;0;3;14;16;--;33
Second quarter
Iowa – Miguel Recinos 33 FG. Drive – 7 plays, 40 yards, 3:19. Time remaining – 12:20. Key plays – Nate Stanley 24-yard pass to T.J. Hockenson, illegal touching and holding penalties on consecutive plays by Noah Fant, the latter negating a carry to the Huskies’ 3-yard line. Score – Iowa 3-0
Third quarter
Iowa – Fant 1-yard pass from Stanley. Recinos kick. Drive – 7 plays, 58 yards, 4:13. Time remaining – 7:20. Key play – Toren Young 40-yard run to the Northern Illinois’ 12. Score – Iowa 10-0
Iowa – Ivory Kelly-Martin 2-yard run. Recinos kick. Drive – 5 plays, 46 yards, 2:21. Time remaining – 2:41. Key play – Young 24-yard carry, following by a horse collar tackle penalty that moved the ball to the Huskies’ 10. Score – Iowa 17-0
Fourth quarter
Iowa – Young 6-yard run. Recinos kick. Drive – 6 plays, 62 yards, 2:45. Time remaining – 13:02. Key play – A.J. Epenesa forced a Marcus Childers fumble on a sack that Chauncey Golston recovered and returned five yards to the NIU 26. Score – Iowa 24-0
Iowa – Safety. Time remaining – 7:59. Key play – Amani Hooker dropped Jordan Nettles in the end zone for a safety. Score – Iowa 26-0
Iowa – Peyton Mansell 1-yard run. Recinos kick. Drive – 3 plays, 35 yards, 1:07. Time remaining – 6:52. Key plays – Mansell 30-yard pass to Nate Wieting to the NIU 5. Score – Iowa 33-0
Northern Illinois – Jauan Wesley 10-yard pass from Childers. Andrew Gantz kick. Drive – 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:40. Time remaining – 2:12. Key plays – Nettles 7 carries, 37 yards. Score – Iowa 33-7
A – 67,510
Team statistics
;NIU;IA
First downs;15;18
Rushes-yards;36-101;48-209
Passing yards;110;143
Comp-Att-Int;15-26-1;13-25-1
Total yards;211;352
Return yards;0;(-3)
Punts-avg.;6-47.2;5-43.0
Fumbles-lost;2-1;1-0
Penalties-yards;7-65;8-66
Possession time;25:15;34:45
Individual statistics
Rushing
Northern Illinois -- Jordan Nettles 13-74, Tre Harbison 6-41, Marcus Jones 5-23, D.J. Brown 2-(-4), Marcus Childers 10-(-33)
Iowa -- Toren Young 8-84, Ivory Kelly-Martin 16-62, Mekhi Sargent 12-40, Henry Geil 5-13, Ihmir Smith-Marsette 1-5, Brady Ross 1-4, Nate Stanley 3-3, Peyton Mansell 1-1, Team 1-(-3)
Passing
Northern Illinois -- Childers 14-25-1-105-1, Brown 1-1-0-5-0
Iowa -- Stanley 11-23-1-108-1, Mansell 2-2-0-35-0
Receiving
Northern Illinois -- Brown 5-38, Jauan Wesley 4-43, Cole Tucker 1-13, Harbison 1-6, Jones 1-5, Childers 1-5, Leon Payne 1-1, Rodney Hall 1-(-1)
Iowa -- T.J. Hockenson 4-64, Smith-Marsette 3-28, Noah Fant 3-10, Sargent 1-6, Max Cooper 1-5
Tackle leaders
Northern Illinois -- Kyle Pugh 6-3-9, Mykel Williams 7-1-8, Antonio Jones-Davis 3-4-7, Trayshon Foster 4-2-6, Ben Leroy 4-2-6
Iowa -- Kristian Welch 7-4-11, Amani Jones 4-2-6, Amani Hooker 2-3-5, Jack Hockaday 1-4-5, Jake Gervase 1-4-5