The Iowa men's basketball program has added some depth to its backcourt for next season.
Former Valparaiso guard Bakari Evelyn announced on social media Sunday evening he'll be joining the Hawkeyes as a graduate transfer. Evelyn averaged 8.4 points in nearly 29 minutes per game last season for the Crusaders.
"I am humbled and honored to announce that I have decided to commit to the University of Iowa," Evelyn wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to Coach (Sherman) Dillard and Coach (Fran) McCaffery for the opportunity."
The 6-foot-2 and 182-pound guard averaged more than 12.5 points per game as a redshirt sophomore, but saw his production dwindle after having ankle surgery before the start of the 2018-19 season.
Evelyn shot 33 percent from the 3-point line last year, down from the 38.3 percent he connected on the previous season.
With Jordan Bohannon recently undergoing hip surgery and his status uncertain for the upcoming season along with Isaiah Moss and Maishe Dailey leaving the program, Evelyn could provide a boost in the backcourt. He can play point guard and the comb position.
Evelyn also visited New Mexico State and was considering Rhode Island. He was in Iowa City recently for an official visit.
Coming out of Hillcrest Academy (Ariz.), where he averaged 25.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, Evelyn signed with Nebraska. He decided to transfer after his freshman season and played for two seasons at Valparaiso.