Iowa basketball radio play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin has been suspended for two games following comments he made during Tuesday night's broadcast against Pittsburgh.
Learfield, the exclusive multimedia rights holder for University of Iowa athletics, announced the suspension in a news release Wednesday night. Dolphin will not call Friday night's Big Ten opener against Wisconsin or Monday's road game versus Michigan State.
During what should have been a commercial break, Dolphin and analyst Bobby Hansen's microphones were not turned off.
“How do we not get anybody like that?” Dolphin said, pointing out Pittsburgh's guards who torched Iowa's defense for 46 points in the opening half. "It's just year after year after year. Go get a quality piece like that. Just get one! They've got three or four."
Hansen responded in agreement. "Go get a key piece like that."
Later in the conversation, Dolphin said, "We get (guard) Maishe Dailey. ... He dribbles into a double-team with his head down. God."
"Gary knows we are extremely disappointed in the comment he made about Maishe Dailey and the impact his remark had on our players and staff," Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said. "The two-game suspension is a result of those comments, as well as some ongoing tensions that have built up over the past couple of years.
"This time away from the microphone will allow a chance to work through some of these issues."
Dolphin addressed the issue at the conclusion of Iowa's 69-68 win and offered an on-air apology.
"We want to offer a public apology, and it won't happen again," Dolphin said. "You have to assume there's an open mic all the time, and this is no excuse. We said it. We own it. So our sincere apologies on behalf of the Hawkeye Radio Network to Coach (Fran) McCaffery and his team."
Dolphin and Hansen are in their 22nd consecutive season of calling Iowa basketball games. This is their ninth year working with McCaffery.
Dolphin's replacement for the upcoming games has not been determined yet.