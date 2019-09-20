Iowa basketball player Cordell Pemsl has been suspended from all basketball-related activities after being arrested early Friday morning in Iowa City on charges of operating while intoxicated.
In a statement, Iowa indicated that athletics department officials are in the process of gathering facts, but announced the suspension and that Pemsl will be subject to the rules and regulations of the UI Student-Athlete Code of Conduct as well as team rules.
According to police, a vehicle Pemsl was driving was stopped at 2:45 a.m. for failing to obey a traffic control device, improper turn and having a cracked taillight.
Upon contact with the driver, the 22-year old Hawkeye junior, Pemsl displayed bloodshot water eyes, impaired speech and balance and was wearing bar wristbands. He admitted to drinking and had a blood alcohol content of .151 after being tested.
Pemsl was cited for OWI first offense.
The Dubuque, Iowa native saw action in just two games last season for the Hawkeyes because of injury.