Iowa junior tight end Noah Fant says he's leaving school early to enter the NFL draft.
Fant announced on his Instagram page on Friday that he intends to forego his final season of eligibility to turn pro.
Fant, a native of Omaha, Nebraska, also told the Omaha World-Herald that he plans to skip Iowa's upcoming bowl game.
Fant caught 39 passes for 519 yards and a team-high seven TDs this season. Fant earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and could be selected in the first round next spring.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Fant caught 78 passes in three seasons with the Hawkeyes, including 19 for touchdowns.
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs the ball after making a reception as Illinois' Cameron Watkins (31) attempts the tackle in the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
Iowa's Noah Fant makes the catch against Nebraska's Aaron Williams, Friday, November 23, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
A pass falls just out of the reach of Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, during second half action at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Defending on the play is Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Jake Hansen (35).
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) makes a catch Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, during first half action at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 63-0.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, during first half action at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 63-0.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) makes a catch Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, during first half action at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 63-0.
Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs from the defense of Purdue safety Jacob Thieneman in the first half of Saturday's game in West Lafayette, Ind.
Tight end Noah Fant leads Iowa with 26 receptions and six touchdown catches through seven games.
Iowa's Noah Fant makes the catch and heads up field against Maryland, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa lead at halftime 13-0.
Iowa's Noah Fant makes the catch against Maryland's Darnell Savage Jr., Saturday, October 20, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) reaches for a 20-yard touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley drops back for a 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Noah Fant during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) is brought down by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back A.J. Allen (23) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a pass on a scoring drive during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz gives a high five to tight end Noah Fant (87) after a 29-yard reception during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) signals a first down after catching a pass for 43 yards during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) runs into the end zone after a 5-yard pass from quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates a 5-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter of the Hawkeyes' win over Northern Iowa with quarterback Nate Stanley, one of five red-zone scores Fant has had among six touchdown receptions this season.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a 29-yard pass before being hit by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Roosevelt Lawrence (1) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a pass as Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. (42) turns up to hit him during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Iowa tightends TJ Hockenson (38) and Noah Fant (87) pose for a picture, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
Iowa tight ends TJ Hockenson (38) and Noah Fant (87) pose for a picture, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
Iowa tightend Noah Fant answers questions, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end Noah Fant is surrounded by interviewers at the Hawkeyes' preseason media day last week.
Iowa tightends TJ Hockenson and Noah Fant play catch with the football, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end Noah Fant is regarded by many as the top tight end in the country entering this season.
Iowa's Noah Fant, left, celebrates with T.J. Hockenson after scoring during the Pinstripe Bowl against Boston College last December. Both Hawkeye underclassmen were named Wednesday as first-team all-Big Ten picks.
Iowa tight end Noah Fant makes a catch against Nebraska during the second half of Friday's game in Lincoln, Neb.
In today's Pinstripe Bowl, Iowa looks to enjoy another postgame celebration like this one that tight end Noah Fant enjoyed after a win at Nebraska last month. The Hawkeyes are 0-5 in their most recent bowl appearances.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass to tight end Noah Fant for a touchdown against Nebraska on Friday.
Iowa tightend Noah Fant makes the catch from quarterback Nate Stanley for a six yard touchdown against Purdue's Da'Wan Hunte, Saturday, November 18, 2017, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa lost the game 24-15.
Iowa's Noah Fant makes the catch and picks up yards after the catch against Purdue, Saturday, November 18, 2017, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa's Noah Fant catches a touchdown pass against Ohio State's Jordan Fuller, Saturday, November 4, 2017, during second half action of a Big 10 Conference game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa upset Ohio State 55-24.
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his late second quarter touchdown against Ohio State, Saturday, November 4, 2017, during first half action of a Big 10 Conference game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa's Noah Fant gets hit by Illinois' Stanley Green after making the catch, Saturday, October 7, 2017, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa receiver Noah Fant makes the catch and picks up some extra yards against Illinois, Saturday, October 7, 2017, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates a 23-yard touchdown during the third quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, September 16, 2017.
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) runs into the end zone for the go-ahead score in Saturday afternoon's 31-14 victory over North Texas at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) runs after coming up short of a deep pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, September 16, 2017.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) runs for a pass that is overshot able his head during the second quarter of their game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, September 9, 2017.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) makes a catch and runs for the sideline during the first quarter of their game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, September 9, 2017.
Iowa's Noah Fant gets hit by Wyoming's Robert Priester and Marcus Epps (6), Saturday, September 2, 2017, during first half action of the season opener at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa receiver Noah Fant hugs teammate Devonte Young after catching his second touchdown pass of the first half from quarterback Nate Stanley on Saturday. The Hawkeyes posted a 24-3 win over the Cowboys at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa tight end Noah Fant points to the fans after catching his first touchdown pass from quarterback Nate Stanley in the second quarter Saturday. Fant was targeted five times in his first career start.
Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates his second touchdown in the second quarter of Saturday's win over Wyoming.
Iowa has 10 tight ends on its roster. Currently at the top of the depth chart is redshirt freshman T.J. Hockenson, left, and sophomore Noah Fant. Both are 6-foot-5 and could be integral parts in Iowa's passing attack this fall.
Iowa's Riley McCarron (83) and Noah Fant (87) celebrate a 42-yard touchdown reception by McCarron during the first half of a game Purdue last season. Fant and the Iowa tight ends expect to have a large role in the offense this season.
