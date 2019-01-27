EVANSTON, Ill. — Despite not wrestling Spencer Lee or Kaleb Young, the fourth-ranked Iowa wrestling team rolled to a 32-7 win over Northwestern Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
The Hawkeyes only losses came in the two spots normally occupied by Lee and Young. At 125 pounds, Perez Perez dropped a 11-1 major decision to the top-ranked Sebastian Rivera, Perez taking the place of the second-ranked Lee.
At 157, third-ranked Ryan Deakin earned a 6-1 decision over Iowa's Jeren Glosser, Glosser wrestling instead of the fifth-ranked Young.
Both were held out of the dual due to a coach's decision.
Other than those two weights, the Hawkeyes (10-0, 5-0) dominated the Wildcats (3-7, 1-4). Austin DeSanto used seven takedowns and more than four minutes of riding time to earn an 18-8 major decision over Colin Valdivez at 133, extending DeSanto's winning streak to nine. Max Murin earned a 4-0 decision at 141 and Pat Lugo won a 2-1 tiebreaker decision at 149.
Alex Marinelli recorded five takedowns to win a 12-4 major decision at 165 his 15th-straight win. Cash Wilcke recorded a fall over Brendan Devine in a career-best 1:20 at 184 and Jacob Warner won 4-2 over Zachary Chakonis at 197.
Mitch Bowman didn't wrestle for the second straight dual with a knee issue, but Keegan Shaw filled in well once again at 174. Shaw recorded four takedowns to earn an 11-6 decision over Johnny Sebastian, his second straight dual win.
Sam Stoll had an 8-0 lead before Conan Jennings forfeited with an injury in the third period.