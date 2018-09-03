Try 1 month for 99¢
Colts Camp Football
Former Davenport Central and Northern Iowa star Austin Howard (79) was among the players released by the Indianapolis Colts over the weekend.

 AP

PLAYERS WHO MADE NFL ROSTERS

Arizona Cardinals – RB David Johnson (Clinton/UNI)

Atlanta Falcons – TE Eric Saubert (Drake)

Baltimore Ravens – Marshal Yanda (Iowa)

Buffalo Bills – DB Micah Hyde (Iowa)

Chicago Bears – OL James Daniels (Iowa)

Cleveland Browns – DL Carl Davis (Iowa; signed after being cut by Ravens), LB Christian Kirksey (Iowa), WR Derrick Willies (Rock Island/Iowa/Texas Tech)

Dallas Cowboys – DL David Irving (Iowa State)

Denver Broncos – LB Josey Jewell (Iowa), LS Casey Kreiter (DeWitt/Iowa)

Detroit Lions – OL Andrew Donnal (Iowa; signed after being cut by Rams)

Green Bay Packers – OL Bryan Bulaga (Iowa), DL Mike Daniels (Iowa), DB Josh Jackson (Iowa)

Indianapolis Colts – LB Jeremiah George (Iowa State; injured reserve)

Jacksonville Jaguars – WR Tevaun Smith (Iowa; injured reserve)

Kansas City Chiefs – OL Ike Boettger (Iowa; signed after being cut by Bills), LB Anthony Hitchens (Iowa), LB Ben Niemann (Iowa), DL Xavier Williams (UNI)

Los Angeles Chargers – DB Desmond King (Iowa)

Los Angeles Rams – OL Austin Blythe (Iowa)

Minnesota Vikings – DL Jaleel Johnson (Iowa), OL Riley Reiff (Iowa)

New England Patriots – DL Adrian Clayborn (Iowa)

New Orleans Saints – LB A.J. Klein (Iowa State)

Oakland Raiders – OL Kelechi Osemele (Iowa State), DT Ahtyba Rubin (Iowa State; injured reserve)

Philadelphia Eagles – DB Deiondre Hall (UNI; obtained in trade from Bears)

Pittsburgh Steelers – LB L.J. Fort (UNI)

San Francisco 49ers – QB C.J. Beathard (Iowa), TE George Kittle (Iowa), DB Greg Mabin (Iowa), OL J.P. Flynn (Bettendorf/Montana State; injured reserve)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – OL Adam Gettis (Iowa)

Washington Redskins – OL Brandon Scherff (Iowa)

PLAYERS WHO WERE CUT OR RELEASED

Chicago Bears – DB Michael Joseph (U. of Dubuque; signed to practice squad)

Dallas Cowboys – OL Jake Campos (Iowa State; signed to practice squad), LB Joel Lanning (Iowa State)

Detroit Lions – QB Jake Rudock (Iowa/Michigan)

Green Bay Packers – RB LeShun Daniels (Iowa)

Indianapolis Colts – OT Austin Howard (Davenport Central/UNI), WR Reece Fountain (UNI; signed to practice squad)

Jacksonville Jaguars – WR Allen Lazard (Iowa State; signed to practice squad)

Los Angeles Chargers – QB Nic Shimonek (Iowa/Texas Tech; signed with Redskins practice squad)

Los Angeles Rams – TE Henry Krieger-Coble (Iowa; signed to practice squad)

New England Patriots – OL Cole Croston (Iowa; signed to practice squad); OL James Ferentz (Iowa; signed to practice squad); WR Riley McCarron (Iowa; signed to practice squad); OL Matt Tobin (Iowa)

New York Giants – PK Marshall Koehn (Iowa)

Oakland Raiders – RB James Butler (Iowa)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – DL Nathan Bazata (Iowa)

Tennessee Titans – RB Akrum Wadley (Iowa)

