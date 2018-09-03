PLAYERS WHO MADE NFL ROSTERS
Arizona Cardinals – RB David Johnson (Clinton/UNI)
Atlanta Falcons – TE Eric Saubert (Drake)
Baltimore Ravens – Marshal Yanda (Iowa)
Buffalo Bills – DB Micah Hyde (Iowa)
Chicago Bears – OL James Daniels (Iowa)
Cleveland Browns – DL Carl Davis (Iowa; signed after being cut by Ravens), LB Christian Kirksey (Iowa), WR Derrick Willies (Rock Island/Iowa/Texas Tech)
Dallas Cowboys – DL David Irving (Iowa State)
Denver Broncos – LB Josey Jewell (Iowa), LS Casey Kreiter (DeWitt/Iowa)
Detroit Lions – OL Andrew Donnal (Iowa; signed after being cut by Rams)
Green Bay Packers – OL Bryan Bulaga (Iowa), DL Mike Daniels (Iowa), DB Josh Jackson (Iowa)
Indianapolis Colts – LB Jeremiah George (Iowa State; injured reserve)
Jacksonville Jaguars – WR Tevaun Smith (Iowa; injured reserve)
Kansas City Chiefs – OL Ike Boettger (Iowa; signed after being cut by Bills), LB Anthony Hitchens (Iowa), LB Ben Niemann (Iowa), DL Xavier Williams (UNI)
Los Angeles Chargers – DB Desmond King (Iowa)
Los Angeles Rams – OL Austin Blythe (Iowa)
Minnesota Vikings – DL Jaleel Johnson (Iowa), OL Riley Reiff (Iowa)
New England Patriots – DL Adrian Clayborn (Iowa)
New Orleans Saints – LB A.J. Klein (Iowa State)
Oakland Raiders – OL Kelechi Osemele (Iowa State), DT Ahtyba Rubin (Iowa State; injured reserve)
Philadelphia Eagles – DB Deiondre Hall (UNI; obtained in trade from Bears)
Pittsburgh Steelers – LB L.J. Fort (UNI)
San Francisco 49ers – QB C.J. Beathard (Iowa), TE George Kittle (Iowa), DB Greg Mabin (Iowa), OL J.P. Flynn (Bettendorf/Montana State; injured reserve)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – OL Adam Gettis (Iowa)
Washington Redskins – OL Brandon Scherff (Iowa)
PLAYERS WHO WERE CUT OR RELEASED
Chicago Bears – DB Michael Joseph (U. of Dubuque; signed to practice squad)
Dallas Cowboys – OL Jake Campos (Iowa State; signed to practice squad), LB Joel Lanning (Iowa State)
Detroit Lions – QB Jake Rudock (Iowa/Michigan)
Green Bay Packers – RB LeShun Daniels (Iowa)
Indianapolis Colts – OT Austin Howard (Davenport Central/UNI), WR Reece Fountain (UNI; signed to practice squad)
Jacksonville Jaguars – WR Allen Lazard (Iowa State; signed to practice squad)
Los Angeles Chargers – QB Nic Shimonek (Iowa/Texas Tech; signed with Redskins practice squad)
Los Angeles Rams – TE Henry Krieger-Coble (Iowa; signed to practice squad)
New England Patriots – OL Cole Croston (Iowa; signed to practice squad); OL James Ferentz (Iowa; signed to practice squad); WR Riley McCarron (Iowa; signed to practice squad); OL Matt Tobin (Iowa)
New York Giants – PK Marshall Koehn (Iowa)
Oakland Raiders – RB James Butler (Iowa)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – DL Nathan Bazata (Iowa)
Tennessee Titans – RB Akrum Wadley (Iowa)