IOWA CITY — It’s not about "the guy."
It can’t be.
Amani Jones won’t let it be.
Moving into the middle linebacker position on the Iowa football team filled by Josey Jewell for the past three-plus seasons, Jones looks at things from a different perspective as one of three first-year starters for the Hawkeyes at the linebacker positions.
"There is no more ‘the guy’ anymore in the linebacker spot," Jones said Tuesday. "We all have to come together. We have played so many snaps, we have to be one unit. If I can’t make a tackle, I have to put trust in Kristian Welch and Nick Niemann that they can come and make the tackle for me. That’s the chemistry we’re working on."
That remains a work in progress, but the Hawkeyes are getting things figured out at linebacker.
They have little choice.
Jewell, Ben Niemann and Bo Bower all completed their eligibility last season, clearing the deck for a new generation of linebackers to move into starting roles in the heart of the Hawkeye defense.
Experience in front of them and behind will provide a bit of an insurance policy initially, but ultimately, Jones, Welch and Nick Niemann are being counted on to provide the leadership and the chemistry it takes to function as a group.
"No one guy is the guy anymore," Jones said. "It’s ‘the unit.’ We really take pride in ‘the unit.’ There is no more one guy. There’s no more looking for answers from one guy anymore."
That team approach suits Jones well.
His eyes light up, his hands become animated and the excitement provided by the opportunity is evident, but Jones insists he wants to be nothing more than part of "the unit" rather than being “the guy’’ Iowa’s defense is built around.
"I don’t think like that," Jones said. "As far as being ‘the guy,’ if I do turn out to be ‘the guy’ I would never put that credit on myself because I feel like I can’t be ‘the guy.’ That’s just how it is."
Jones leans on what he has learned as a reserve to Jewell, who led the Big Ten in tackles in two of the past three seasons.
Now working on his future with the Denver Broncos, Jewell’s influence remains a part of Jones, Welch and Nick Niemann as they prepare for the start of fall camp.
"I hear him a little bit. It’s not like, Josey said this or Josey said that, but when I feel like I really need to break it down, he comes in a little bit," Jones said.
"He wasn’t that vocal, but as the younger guy, I felt like we were close. If I asked him, he’d show me the way. So it does come in every once in a while."
Jones, a 6-foot, 238-pound junior from Chicago Phillips, feels at home at middle linebacker.
"I feel more natural there," he said. "The coaches said when I moved inside that it would be a better fit because (opponents) can’t run from me there."
Jones was in the mix to become Jewell’s replacement throughout the spring but he became the front-runner at middle linebacker when Aaron Mends suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during the final week of spring practices.
Because of the timing of Mends’ injury, his return to the field this season remains undetermined.
Mends was named to Iowa’s 12-player leadership group last week, and Jones said the senior’s input will be valuable.
"He’ll be there helping us, working with us, and we need him," Jones said. "Until he can get back out there, we need his eyes and words to help our team."
The injury moved Welch to the weakside position with Nick Niemann lining up at the outside linebacker spot his brother Ben Niemann played last season.
Welch, a 6-3 junior from Iola, Wisconsin, joins Jones in buying into the idea that whatever level of success the Iowa linebackers have this season will be the results of a cooperative effort.
"We’re not just an individual person, we’re a unit, and I’d rather it be that way," Welch said. "I’d rather have it be three guys who are going to bust their tails and work hard every single snap. I want it that way."
Welch has been around long enough to know that no starting position is secure at this point.
He likes the young linebackers on the Hawkeye roster and considers competition for starting roles to be ongoing, something he expects to continue throughout the opening weeks of fall camp.
"We’re all working hard, all trying to bring it all together," Welch said. "That’s how it has to work."
Jones senses the responsibility that comes with playing middle linebacker at Iowa, a position which operates as the quarterback of the defense.
"If I don’t get it right, we’re not playing right," Jones said. "I really have been taking on that role."
In his film study, he has already broken down tapes from half of the 2017 games from Northern Illinois, the Hawkeyes’ opening day opponent at Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 1.
"I’m playing the role," Jones said. "I’m getting to know my job so when September the first comes around, we can go from there."
The emphasis is on the word we.
"It has to be that way," Welch said. "Football is the one sport where it takes 11 guys on the same page to make it work. We’re working to find that fit that will put us in a position to be successful as a team. It won’t be about one guy. It never has been. It will be about what we can do together."