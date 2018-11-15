IOWA CITY — Last Chance U?
Not quite.
For Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley and his 2016 teammate at Iowa Western Community College, Illinois quarterback AJ Bush, time spent at the junior-college level provided a launching pad toward future opportunities.
Feeling he was under-recruited during his Iowa high school career at Newton in central Iowa, Easley opted for junior-college competition to showcase his skills for coaches at the next level.
For Bush, it provided playing time after spending two years buried on the depth chart at Nebraska.
“He came in late in camp, but you see right away that he was an athletic kid with a big arm and he was there to work. He was pretty motivated,’’ Easley said of Bush. “He shared the job that year, but he was a good player, a good leader, a good teammate.’’
As Easley piled up 954 receiving yards as a sophomore at Iowa Western, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Bush rushed for 285 yards and passed for 602 that season.
Easley signed with Iowa shortly after that season ended while Bush picked Virginia Tech, where he filled a reserve role before joining the Illinois program this fall as a graduate transfer.
Iowa’s leader with 51 receptions a year ago, an eight-catch game last weekend against Northwestern moved Easley into second on Iowa’s receiving charts this season with 39 catches for 351 yards.
Bush has completed 82-of-150 passes for 1,050 yards and five touchdowns in seven starts this season for Illinois and has rushed for 659 yards and eight scores on 110 carries.
“It doesn’t surprise me that he’s doing what he’s doing,’’ Easley said. “He’s a pretty talented player who loves to compete, a real good guy. We still keep in touch.’’
Bush, who couldn’t get past Tommy Armstrong and Ryker Fyfe on a crowded depth chart at Nebraska, has finally made the most of his opportunities.
“Iowa Western gave me a chance to regroup and put myself in a position to be where I’m at now,’’ Bush said. “It’s been a long journey, but I feel like I’ve grown and learned every step of the way.’’
Among a group of 18 players from that 2016 Iowa Western team to sign with NCAA Division I programs, their careers intersect again Saturday when Iowa visits Illinois for a 2:30 p.m. game at Memorial Stadium.
It will be the final home game for Bush, who returned to Nebraska last weekend and rushed for three touchdowns against the Cornhuskers while piling up 187 yards, 13 better than the previous Fighting Illini single-game record for rushing yards by a quarterback established by Juice Williams in 2008.
As has been the case with Easley helping an otherwise young group of Hawkeyes grow into their roles, Bush has helped other young quarterbacks on the Fighting Illini adjust to the routine needed to compete at the collegiate level.
“AJ has had such a big impact in the short time he has been with us on campus,’’ Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “He’s shown a good deal of leadership that will impact our program moving forward.’’
Easley has found the lessons learned during his time at Iowa Western to be beneficial as he has worked to help grow the consistency in an Iowa receiving corps built around sophomores and freshmen.
“At the juco level, it’s about being able to adjust and take your game to the next level,’’ Easley said. “Guys who try to get by with what they were doing in high school, they don’t make it. It’s a tough route to go, but if you’re willing to work and open to learn, it can lead to good things.’’
Easley initially found the competition level to be challenging, but something he could handle by pushing himself to improve.
That willingness to work helped him then, and has continued to help him once he arrived at Iowa in time for the spring semester in 2017.
“So much of it is mindset and a willingness to do what it takes to get better and give yourself a chance,’’ Easley said. “It’s hard. There isn’t anything easy about playing Big Ten football. But, it’s something I always wanted to do and I was willing to commit myself to doing what it took to make it happen.’’
In many ways, Bush has traveled the same path.
“It takes some patience and perseverance and a lot of sweat, but when you keep the faith, keep believing in yourself, it can happen,’’ Bush said.
As their careers intersect once again, Easley understands.
“When you invest a lot into something, you want to get the most out of it as you can. We only have a couple of games left in the season and for all of us, the idea is to finish the year as strong as we can,’’ Easley said.
“The last couple of weeks have been tough. Things haven’t always gone our way, but how we finish, that’s important to all of us. That’s all we can control right now, how we finish. We go into this week’s game wanting to make the most of it.’’