IOWA CITY — After a long, hot Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium, there was at least one reason Kirk Ferentz could count on a good night’s sleep.
The Iowa football coach’s 20th Hawkeye team was rough around the edges in its only public scrimmage of fall camp, filled with the false starts and inconsistencies that accompany early August football on campuses across the country.
"We’re not exactly ready for prime time," was how Ferentz put it after his team completed its eighth practice of the fall with the annual Kids Day workout at Kinnick Stadium.
As much as anything, the scrimmage provides a starting point, something to build on as the Hawkeyes work toward their Sept. 1 season opener against Northern Illinois.
The Hawkeyes have work to do in a number of areas, from eliminating the errors to developing depth and a rhythm to what they want to do on both sides of the ball.
However, Ferentz found a few things to like about what he saw, starting with the continued solid performance of running back Mekhi Sargent.
The junior college transfer, a 5-foot-10, 210-pound sophomore who rushed for 1,449 yards in 10 games last fall at Iowa Western, displayed the elusive ability that has caught the attention of coaches on the practice field this week.
Sargent slipped through a couple of attempted tackles by second-team defenders on a 36-yard sprint to the end zone midway through the scrimmage, elusiveness Ferentz said has positioned the Key West, Florida, native to complement the two sophomores who top the Iowa running back depth chart, Toren Young and Ivory Kelly-Martin.
"Ivory and Toren are both doing a good job, and Mekhi continues to do good things," Ferentz said. "If you’ve got three running backs, you can sleep at night. We feel like we’ve got three backs. We like our freshmen (Henry Geil and Samson Evans), too, but they’re guys who are just learning now."
Sargent has impressed Iowa coaches with a humble attitude and an eagerness to learn since arriving on campus in June.
He has developed a good working relationship with running backs assistant Derrick Foster, and in the most recent of the eight practices Iowa has had, Ferentz said the effort Sargent has put into his game is translating to results on the practice field.
"In the last three or four days, he’s started to hold water, and the past two days, we’ve seen him hit it good," Ferentz said.
Sargent , who rushed for 2,094 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior at Key West High School, said during Friday’s media day he enrolled at Iowa Western looking for expanded opportunities at the college level.
"I hit it off with (Iowa Western coach Scott) Strohmeier right away, and I felt like it was a program that would give me a chance to be seen by more colleges, and it worked out that way," said Sargent, who ultimately selected the Hawkeyes over Louisville.
Earning all-American honors at the junior college level only helped prepare Sargent to take that next step.
"I learned last fall that I can do anything that I set my mind to," he said. "It was a great experience for me, and coming in here, I believe I can do this and I’m willing to put the work in it takes to make it happen."
Young started, and Kelly-Martin received the bulk of the carries during Saturday’s scrimmage.
Kelly-Martin took a handoff from quarterback Nate Stanley to score the day’s first touchdown on a 4-yard carry early in the scrimmage.
Ferentz emphasized that both returning backs have performed well during the first week of fall camp.
Ideally, Ferentz would like to see some sort of rotation develop much like the one the Hawkeyes utilized in 2016 when LeShun Daniels and Akrum Wadley split time in the backfield.
"We’re seeing some good things beginning to develop there," Ferentz said. "There is still a lot of work to do, but the one thing I’ve learned here over time is that you can never have enough good running backs."
081018-media-day-006
The Iowa linebacking crew of Kristian Welch (L) Amani Jones and Nick Niemann pose for a picture, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-005
Iowa free safety Jake Gervase, former Davenport Assumption alum, waits to meet the media Friday during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-004
Iowa Football head coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-003
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions Friday during the Hawkeye football media day news conference held at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-007
The Iowa linebacking crew of Kristian Welch (L) Amani Jones and Nick Niemann pose for a picture, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-008
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley answers questions, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-009
Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render answers questions Friday during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City. Render is one of the few seniors on the Iowa roster this season.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-010
Iowa cornerbacks Matt Hankins (L) and Michael Ojemudia play with the football, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-011
Iowa place kicker Miguel Recinos (L) and punter Ryan Gersonde pose for a picture, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-012
Iowa place kicker Miguel Recinos poses for a picture, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-013
Iowa punter Ryan Gersonde poses for a picture, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-014
Iowa tightend Noah Fant answers questions, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-015
Iowa running back Toren Young answers questions Friday during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-016
Iowa offensive tackle Mark Kallenberger has some fun with linebacker Amani Jones, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-017
Iowa offensive tackle Mark Kallenberger, former Bettendorf alum hits the dummy, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-018
Offensive linemen Landan Paulsen (68) and twin brother Levi Paulsen pretend to interview members of the running back core, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-019
The Iowa running back core of, from left, Mekhi Sargent, Toren Young and Ivory Kelly-Martin pose for a picture Friday during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-020
Offensive linemen Landan Paulsen (68) along with his twin brother Levi Paulsen interview Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-021
Iowa quarterbacks Nate Stanley (4) and Peyton Mansell take the field, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-022
Iowa Hawkeye players including Nate Stanley (4) take the field to answer questions and pose for pictures Friday during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-023
Iowa Hawkeye tightend Noah Fant answers questions, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-024
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-025
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-026
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell throws a pass, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-027
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-028
Iowa quarterbacks Nate Stanley (L) and Peyton Mansell pose for a picture, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-029
Iowa tightend TJ Hockenson catches a pass, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-030
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-031
Quarterback Nate Stanley catches the ball in front of tightend TJ Hockenson, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-032
Quarterback Nate Stanley catches the ball in front of tightend TJ Hockenson, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-033
Iowa tightend Noah Fant catches the ball, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-034
Iowa tightends TJ Hockenson (38) and Noah Fant (87) pose for a picture, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-035
Iowa tightends TJ Hockenson (38) and Noah Fant (87) pose for a picture, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-036
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith Marsette kids around with other players, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-037
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith Marsette catches the ball, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-038
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith Marsette kids around with other players, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-039
Iowa defensive tackle Matt Nelson poses for a picture, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-040
Iowa defensive end AJ Epenesa pose with his tattoo, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-041
Iowa free safety Jake Gervase poses for a picture, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-042
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones gets his picture taken, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-043
Iowa free safety Jake Gervase has his picture taken, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-044
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse poses for a picture, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-045
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse poses for a picture, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-046
Iowa offensive tackle Alaric Jackson poses for a picture, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-047
Iowa center Keegan Render poses for a picture, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-048
Iowa tightends TJ Hockenson and Noah Fant play catch with the football, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-049
Offensive lineman Levi Paulsen pretends to interview running back Toren Young (28) and other members of the running back core, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-050
Iowa wide receivers Ihmir Smith-Marsette (L) and Brandon Smith play show off their dance moves, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-051
Iowa wide receivers Brandon Smith (R) and Ihmir Smith-Marsette play catch with the football, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-052
Iowa wide receivers Ihmir Smith-Marsette (L) and Brandon Smith play catch with the football, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-053
Iowa center Levi Duwa poses for a picture, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-001
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye offense answer questions, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day held at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
081018-media-day-002
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions, Friday, August 10, 2018, during Hawkeye football media day press conference held at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times