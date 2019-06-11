One of just 10 Iowa wrestlers to win at least two national championships and earn all-American honors four times in his collegiate career, Eric Juergens joined elite company Tuesday.
The former Hawkeye from Maquoketa and former Augustana College head coach has been selected as part of the 2019 induction class to the Iowa Varsity Club Hall of Fame.
Juergens is one of seven athletes who earned all-American recognition to be selected to this year’s hall of fame class.
The group includes Jeremy Allen in track and field, Deb Brickey in field hockey, Marc Long in swimming, Diane Pohl in softball, Leroy Smith in football and Tangela Smith in women’s basketball.
Iowa will induct its 31st hall of fame class during a ceremony at the Coralville Marriott Hotel and Convention Center on Friday, Aug. 30 and then honor the group the following evening at the Hawkeye football home opener against Miami (Ohio).
The event takes place during FRYFest weekend, an annual football kickoff event that will celebrate Iowa's 2004 football team which shared the Big Ten championship and defeated LSU in the Citrus Bowl.
Juergens, inducted into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame in 2004, won back-to-back NCAA championships for the Hawkeye wrestling team in 2000 and 2001. He earned all-American honors at 118 pounds in 1998 and at 133 in 1999 before winning the 133-pound national championship during his junior and senior seasons.
A 133-pound Big Ten champion in 2000 and 2001, Juergens was named the Big Ten wrestler of the year in 2001 while ending his career on a 28-match winning streak. He compiled a 120-13 record during his Iowa career.
He’s part of a hall-of-class that includes Leroy Smith, the Big Ten defensive player and defensive lineman of the year in 1991, and 1988 Big Ten women’s basketball player of the year Tangela Smith, who continues to rank in the top 10 on Iowa’s career scoring and rebounding charts.
Allen earned all-American honors in five events as a thrower in addition to lettering four years in football, Brickey was a three-time all-American and still holds the Iowa career assists record she set between 1982-85, Long was a six-time all-American between 1987-89 and Pohl was a two-time all-American catcher between 1989-92.